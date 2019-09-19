Grayson Carroll threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns and the Hidden Valley defense combined for five sacks and three interceptions as the Titans beat Glenvar 19-7 Thursday night at Bogle Stadium.
“Our defense came out and played tremendous,” said Hidden Valley coach Scott Weaver. “We’ve had some adversity the last couple of weeks with injury and it was just an outstanding effort, they lifted each other up.”
Hidden Valley was the first to strike when Carroll fired a 19-yard dart to Tyler McDaniel in the back of the end zone early in the second quarter. Following a failed extra point, the Titans took a 6-0 lead that would hold through the first half.
Hidden Valley would add to that lead on its first possession of the second half. During a broken play on second down, Carroll was chased out of the pocket and flushed to his left by the pass rush. Throwing across his body, he fired a pass downfield that Jacob Pardon pulled in from between a teammate and a Glenvar defensive back. He found open field and scampered 79 yards to the end zone, doubling the Hidden Valley lead.
After a run heavy first half that featured just two pass attempts from Aiden Wolk, the Highlanders came out throwing in the third quarter. They would bring themselves within five when a five-play drive that featured three Wolk completions for 70 yards was punctuated by a one-yard plunge from tailback James Street.
“We made a few adjustments,” said Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford. “Defensively we just have to get stops when it matters.”
Hidden Valley made it a two-score game again late in the third as Carroll executed a play fake and hit Kelly Mitchell up the seam for a 23-yard score, pushing the advantage to 19-7.
Wolk dealt with more pressure in the second half from the Titans’ defense, which sacked him four times in the final two quarters and pulled in three interceptions, two of which came off of picked balls. Perhaps the game-clinching play came when McDaniel intercepted a Wolk pass that was tipped deep in Titans territory in the fourth quarter.
Hidden Valley’s offense wasn’t exactly clean either as it lost three fumbles, two of which were coughed up in the red zone.
“[There was] execution to a point,” said Weaver. “But sooner or later it doesn’t matter how many yards you have, it’s how many points you have at the end of a game.”
Carroll finished 20-25 with 274 yards and three touchdowns while Wolk went 16-26 for 284 yards. Glenvar’s Nicholas Seabolt hauled in eight passes for 157 receiving yards.
The second all-time meeting between Hidden Valley and Glenvar and the first since 2002 was played on a Thursday night instead of a Friday due to a scheduling conflict with Cave Spring, with whom the Titans share Bogle Stadium. Cave Spring is also at home this week and will face Alleghany on Friday night.
“You don’t get better playing weaker teams,” said Clifford. “And Hidden Valley is certainly a good football team.”
Hidden Valley improved to 3-1 with the victory while Glenvar fell to 1-3. The Titans will travel to Franklin County next Friday, while the Highlanders are on the road at James River.
