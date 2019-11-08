Friday’s annual Cave Spring vs. Hidden Valley football grudge match finished with fireworks, but for a change they were in the air and not on the field.
Breaking away from the thrilling finishes that have marked the southwest Roanoke County series in recent years, Hidden Valley pulled away in the second half for a 35-0 River Ridge District victory over the Knights at Dwight Bogle Stadium.
The win was the ninth in a row for Hidden Valley (6-4, 4-2) over Cave Spring and it gave the playoff-bound Titans a 13-4 overall edge over the Knights with just the second shutout in the 17-year history of the rivalry.
“Last couple years it’s been close,” Hidden Valley quarterback Grayson Carroll said. “This year the coaches were saying, ‘Put it away early.’ We did it.”
Carroll ran for touchdowns and threw a TD pass to Stephen Bell with 1 minute, 7 seconds left in the second quarter that gave the Titans a 21-0 halftime lead.
The 6-foot-3 Carroll completed 13 of 18 passes for 189 yards, finishing the regular season with 1,766 yards and 20 TD throws.
“His numbers have probably been about as good as any quarterback we’ve ever had and we’ve had some good ones,” Hidden Valley coach Scott Weaver said.
Carroll spread the wealth, completing passes to six different receivers in the first half, including Brady Snell, who had two catches for 44 yards. With No. 3 receiver Tyler McDaniel suffering an injury during pregame warmups on the cold night, the rest of the Titans took up the slack.
“We’ve had a lot of receivers step up,” Carroll said. “We needed Brady to step up. I have five or six receivers I can throw to in every game.”
A juggling, 16-yard catch by tight end Kelly Mitchell set up Carroll’s 5-yard TD run for a 7-0 lead.
Hidden Valley scored 14 points in the final 4:57 of the half, a 1-yard TD run by Matt Strong and Carroll’s 3-yard pass to Bell.
Cave Spring’s defense got to Carroll early in the game, but the Knights could not pressure the pocket consistently.
“We didn’t move him off of where he needed to throw from,” Cave Spring coach Tim Fulton said. “We didn’t make the night difficult. They were making some throws and catches.”
Strong was a workhorse in the single-back set. With co-starter Jovan Wilson out with an injury, Strong gained 195 yards on 35 carries with 24 attempts coming in the first half.
The Titans stuffed Cave Spring’s opening drive of the second half and rolled to a 28-0 lead as Carroll’s 29-yard pass to Cross Thompson set up a 3-yard TD run by Strong.
Carroll added a 10-yard TD run on the first play of the final quarter.
Quarterback Lucas Duncan ran for 88 yards and passed for 82 in his final game for Cave Spring (1-9, 0-6).
It was a tough year for the Knights, who lost their weight room on campus, had to lift at the stadium or in the locker room and had to practice at the middle school because of construction at the high school.
“It was definitely hard,” Duncan said. “We don’t like to say it was a setback, because it just helped us face adversity. Nothing’s going to be handed to you. Just because you don’t have the privilege of that doesn’t mean you can’t be a great football team.
“Obviously it didn’t go the way we wanted, but I came out and played with my brothers, played the game I love.”
Duncan finished the season with 944 passing yards and led Cave Spring in rushing. “Luke’s done a heck of a job,” Fulton said. “He’s going to make somebody a heck of a football player. Tonight they did a good job bottling us up and we couldn’t get him out.”
The game ended with Duncan weaving his way downfield on the final few plays as fireworks filled the air from outside the stadium courtesy of a Hidden Valley fan.
“Some kid in our grade did it,” Carroll said. “I knew it was going to happen, but it wasn’t my idea.”
Next up for the Titans, a Region 3D playoff home game against Christiansburg.
