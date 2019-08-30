The last time Hidden Valley defeated Patrick Henry in a varsity football game, the current players were learning their ABCs and how to write in cursive.
And some were still taking naps after lunch.
Yes, kindergarten and first- and second-grade were a long time ago.
Friday, Hidden Valley ended a 10-year losing streak against Patrick Henry as the Titans survived a wild three hours at Dwight Bogle Stadium for a 42-35 River Ridge District victory in the season opener for both teams.
Titans quarterback Grayson Carroll threw five touchdown passes, including four to tight end Kelly Mitchell, who also blocked a punt to set up a score.
The home team had to sweat out the final play as Matt Strong intercepted a desperation pass by PH quarterback Roy Gunn as time expired.
After 10 straight losses to the Patriots including a 36-35 last-minute loss in 2018, Hidden Valley finally got on the right side of the scoreboard.
“It feels so amazing, you have no idea,” Mitchell said. “After coming so close these last couple years … oh my God. It’s great. It feels so good to win.”
Hidden Valley ran 78 offensive plays and finished with exactly 186 yards rushing and 186 passing.
Backup running back Jovan Wilson picked up 93 of his game-high 120 rushing yards in the second half and scored the eventual game-winning TD on a 10-yard run with 2 minutes, 10 seconds to play.
Carroll threw TD passes of 16, 4, 6 and 25 yards to Mitchell and added a 33-yard TD to Tyler McDaniel in the third quarter.
It barely offset the heroics of Gunn.
The Patrick Henry junior quarterback was 15 of 26 passing for 364 yards as the Patriots finished with exactly 500 yards of total offense.
Gunn fired TDs of 45 and 74 yards to Trace Pedigo, 17 yards to Gavin McCormick and a 78-yarder to Tashawn Webb that tied the game at 35 with 10:11 to play.
Both teams had more than 100 yards in penalties and both committed turnovers at times when they seemed in control of the game.
“It’s a really good opening high school football game,” Hidden Valley coach Scott Weaver said. “It gave you a little bit of everything.
“It gave you some physicality. It gave you some big plays. It gave you a whole lot of mistakes on each side. It’s just a really good opener. Fortunately in one of these close ones, we finally came out on top.”
PH led 14-7 late in the first half before a fumble and a blocked punt allowed the Titans to score twice on passes from Carroll to Mitchell for a 21-14 halftime lead.
Hidden Valley upped it to 28-14 on Mitchell’s fourth TD catch of the night to end the opening drive of the second half.
“I don’t know if anybody’s ever heard of him, but [Mitchell] is a pretty good ballplayer,” Weaver said.
Patrick Henry answered with Gunn’s 76-yard bomb to Pedigo, who finished with 146 receiving yards; and the 40-yard run by Cook, who gained 99 yards on 14 carries.
Carroll’s fifth TD pass, a 33-yarder to McDaniel, gave Hidden Valley a 35-28 lead, but it didn’t last long as Gunn hooked up with Webb for 78 yards.
It wasn’t quite enough.
“We just gave a couple short fields right before halftime and they scored,” PH coach Alan Fiddler said. “That was a big difference.
“We just made too many mistakes. The kicking game killed us. I don’t know if it was a good game or not. I’ll have to watch the film. But it was exciting.”
Almost too exciting on the final drive for the Titans, who saw PH escape a second-and-32 situation to have one final fling from the Hidden Valley 27.
Strong locked up the win with the interception.
“I was scared,” Mitchell said. “I was just praying, but I knew we had it. It couldn’t happen again.”
