PEARISBURG — The last time Narrows beat Giles on the football field, most of the current Green Wave players weren’t even born yet, and those who were were still in diapers.
That changed, however, on Friday night as Narrows scored touchdowns on their first two possessions of the second half to break open a tight game and the Green Wave went on to win 20-8 over the Spartans in Pearisburg.
It was the Green Wave’s first victory over their cross-county rivals since 2002 and only their second win over Giles since 1991.
“This feels really good to know that we’re the team that ended the streak,” Narrows senior running back Matthew Morgan said. “I won’t forget this game for a long time.”
The first quarter and half of Friday’s contest turned into a punting exhibition, as both offenses struggled to move the ball. Both squads ended the first half with more penalties than they had first downs.
“We shot ourselves in the foot in the first half,” Giles coach Jeff Williams said. “Just mistakes, but a lot of times when you play a good football team, they make you make mistakes.”
Narrows (4-0) was first to break through on the scoreboard when Morgan broke loose for a 38-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0 with 5:51 left in the second quarter.
“It was 36 Power Right, but I saw a hole to the left and hit it as hard as I could, and my line did a great job of blocking for me,” Morgan said.
After a few halftime adjustments, the Green Wave offense started rolling in the second half as it took nearly six minutes off the clock on its opening possession of the third quarter. Narrows marched 58 yards on a 13-play drive capped by Reid Bowman’s 4-yard TD run to make it 14-0 with 6:05 left in the third.
“I thought we had an advantage on the weak side and we fixed a couple of blocking assignments at halftime,” Narrows coach Kelly Lowe said. “We took care of the football, sustained our blocks and that put us up two scores.”
Giles (0-4) tried to respond on its first possession of the second half, but after moving the ball across midfield, Giles back Chaston Ratcliffe attempted a pass out of the run-dominated Single Wing attack and was picked off by the Green Wave’s Logan Conley, ending the threat.
Narrows put the finishing touches on its victory on the next drive, moving the ball 57 yards on 12 running plays before Ty Robertson scored from 4 yards out to extend the lead to 20-0.
Giles avoided the shutout in the game’s final minute when Logan Greenway scored on a 4-yard TD run with 49 seconds left to make it 20-8.
The score, though, only delayed the eventual celebration, as the Narrows crowd, which packed the visitor’s side, poured onto Stephen C. Ragsdale Field as the clock hit zeros.
“I’m proud of our kids for the fight and effort they showed tonight,” Lowe said. “The kids came to play, and our fans showed up. It’s a great day to be a Green Wave.”
Giles was led by Dominic Collini, who had 133 rushing yards, but it wasn’t enough for the Spartans, who begin Three Rivers District play next Thursday against Radford.
“We just couldn’t stop them in the second half,” Williams said. “They were just better than us.”
