Glenvar’s first victory of the football season came with added benefits Friday.
For starters, Glenvar’s players weren’t covered with mud at the end of it.
The Highlanders trailed in the first quarter and were tied at the half before polishing off visiting Cave Spring 27-6.
Rain fell in some fashion for most of the night, which enhanced the Highlanders’ appreciation of their new artificial surface.
“It’s nice to be able to play in inclement weather,” Glenvar coach Kevin Clifford said.
It was also nice to find the win column after facing some adversity.
“I told the kids, ‘Our backs are against the wall; we’re 0-2 and you’re either going to respond or you’re not,’ ” Clifford said of his halftime remarks. “We’d have been 0-3 if we hadn’t responded and that hasn’t happened since my first year.
“I got after them a little bit. They showed up in the second half.”
The Highlanders took the lead on a 20-yard scoring run by Bradey Loder in the the third quarter and then scored twice in a 1-minute, 51-second span of the fourth quarter, with the last touchdown a 58-yard punt return by Nick Sebolt.
Cave Spring’s only score came on a 70-yard pass from Lucas Duncan to Ethan Coates that gave the Knights a temporary lead at 6-3 with 3:59 left in the first quarter.
“We were able to move the ball in the first half,” said Cave Spring coach Tim Fulton, whose Knights fell to 0-3. “But it was turnovers and penalties that got to us. Once a couple of things happened, the momentum turned and it overflowed.
“Right there, toward the end, I felt we lost our composure in a manner that was unacceptable. We sort of lost focus as to what we needed to do. But we got better tonight. That’s what I told our team before the game: ‘We just need to continue to get better.’ ”
Glenvar didn’t take Cave Spring lightly.
“Our mentality was, ‘We’ve got to finally finish,’ ” said two-way Glenvar standout Colby Street. “This is probably the best Cave team I’ve played since I’ve been in high school. At the half, we had to take a step back, collect ourselves and get ready to close the game.
“It was nice not being covered with mud but I got some turf and sand in my eyes, so that wasn’t too great either. It’s a great improvement. I love playing in the mud, but not week-in and week-out.”
