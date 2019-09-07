GREENVILLE — Peyton Skillman’s 31-yard field goal with 6:26 left in the third quarter broke open a close contest, as Riverheads went on to turn back feisty Glenvar 38-21 in non-district football action Friday night.
“They are the best 0-2 football team in the state,” Riverheads coach Robert Casto said of the Highlanders. “Our kids played real well and we survived.”
The evening started off with a bang for the Gladiators (2-0), who took just three plays in the opening minutes to go up 7-0 when running back Zach Smiley took the handoff, shook off all defenders and scampered 47 yards down the middle of the field for the score at the 10:31 mark.
But the visiting Highlanders answered with some of their own. After an exchange of possessions, Glenvar took just three plays to move from its own 35-yard line to the end zone when quarterback Aiden Wolk launched a pass to James Street, who scampered up the sidelines for a 44-yard TD. Kaid Fuhrman was good on the kick to lock the game at 7-7 with 4:39 remaining in the first quarter.
Riverheads scored twice in the second quarter, starting with fullback Trevor Roberts, who bulled the ball up the middle from 9 yards out and crossed the goal line while dragging several Highlanders with him.
The final minute of the half was also exciting. It started when Glenvar took the Riverheads ensuing kickoff at the 33 and then on the next play Wolk heaved the ball to Nicholas Seabolt for a 67-yard TD.
Not to be outdone, Riverheads’ Braeson Fulton took the Glenvar kickoff and ran it back 95 yards for the TD. That left the Gladiators up 21-14 at the half.
Glenvar quickly knotted the game after half when Wolk connected with Seabolt on the third play of the period for a 63-yard strike. The kick was good and the score stood at 21-all.
That set the stage for Skillman’s field goal at the 6:26 mark to turn the tide. The Gladiators defense buckled down to defend the lead after a fake punt by Glenvar saw them move into Gladiator territory. The Gladiators took over on their own 41 with 2:40 left in the period.
The drive concluded when Roberts took it up the middle for a 25-yard score. The kick was good to make it 31-21.
The Gladiator defense then shut down the visitors and Smiley took the ball across the goal line once more on a 6 yard scamper with 5:30 left in the game to put the final at 38-21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.