FLOYD — In one half of football on Friday night the Giles single-wing offense scored more points than it had in the Spartans’ first five games of the season combined.
Junior running back Chaston Ratcliffe led Giles’ offensive explosion, running for 208 yards and throwing a touchdown pass, while backfield mate Dominic Collini provided an additional 128 yards rushing and two touchdowns as the Spartans picked up their first victory of the season with a 36-29 win over Floyd County.
Giles (1-5, 1-1 Three Rivers District) scored 30 first-half points to take a 30-21 lead going into halftime. In the ir previous five contests, the Spartans had been held to just 24 points total.
“We told the kids that we’d played five really tough teams that we we’re a little overwhelmed by, but people don’t remember how you started, but how you finish,” Giles coach Jeff Williams said. “I’m happy for the kids. This gets us going in a better direction than we were.”
The night started off great for Floyd County (3-3, 1-1) as it got the opening possession of the night and drove 85 yards in seven plays, capped by a 7-yard TD pass from Avery Chaffin to Caleb Webb to make it 7-0 at the 9:47 mark of the opening quarter.
Giles, however, responded quickly. On the second play of their first drive Ratcliffe broke loose up the middle and scored on an 84-yard TD run to tie things up at 7-7 with 8:45 left in the first.
The Spartans took their first lead five minutes later when Collini scored his first touchdown of the night on a 9-yard run to make it 13-7.
From there the teams went back and forth, trading touchdowns the rest of the half.
Giles took the lead for good with 2:38 left in the second quarter when Ratcliffe connected with Caleb Elliot for a 31-yard TD pass on a fourth-and-9 play to make it 27-21. Elliott was able to get open behind the Buffaloes’ defense on the score.
“I was surprised he was that wide-open, but he ran a great route,” Ratcliffe said.
Giles was able to make it a two-possession game on the last play of the half when Preston Whitlock was successful on a 41-yard field goal to make it 30-21 going into the break.
“I thought that was a turning point for us when we got the touchdown pass and then got the field goal,” Williams said.
In the second half, Giles dominated time of possession. The Spartans held the ball seven and a half minutes on their first drive and then an additional seven minutes on their second.
Each drive ended with a Whitlock field goal to extend the advantage to 36-21.
Floyd didn’t go down without a fight as Chaffin hit Tyler Fenton on a 2-yard scoring strike to cut the deficit to 36-29 with 2:20 left after a successful two-point conversion.
The Buffaloes were then unsuccessful on an onside kick but did get the ball back at their own 1-yard line after Whitlock pinned them back on a punt in the game’s final minute. Floyd, however, couldn’t move the ball past the 5 in four plays, sealing the win for Giles.
“We just gave up too many big plays,” Floyd County coach Winfred Beale said.
