NARROWS — For 11 games and one quarter it was nothing but smooth sailing for Narrows. The last three quarters of the Green Wave’s season? Choppy waters.
George Wythe rallied from a 21-7 first quarter deficit on Friday by scoring 49 straight points on the way to a 56-28 victory over Narrows in a Region 1C semifinal at Ragsdale Field, giving the Green Wave their first loss of the season .
“We showed a lot of resilience there. We could have packed it in, but we refocused,” George Wythe coach Brandon Harner said of the Maroons’ comeback. “They just played and did what they were coached to do.”
Things got off to an ominous start for George Wythe (9-2) on the opening kickoff when Narrows kicker Matthew Morgan appeared to slip as he made contact with the football. The ball rolled only a short distance and was picked up by the Wave’s Chad Baker, unexpectedly giving Narrows the first offensive possession.
Narrows (11-1) wasted little time taking advantage of the break as Morgan broke loose on a 41-yard TD run on the first play from scrimmage to make it 7-0 just seconds into the contest.
The Maroons answered Morgan’s score midway through the first quarter when wide receiver Jude Reigelsperger scored on a 67-yard touchdown run .
The Green Wave took the lead back on their next possession as quarterback Chase Blaker found receiver Dustin Wiley wide open over the middle on a 68-yard scoring strike to make it 14-7.
After Chase Blaker intercepted Cole Simmons’ pass on GW’s next drive, the Green Wave were in business again inside the Maroons’ 25. Two plays later Blaker’s brother Chad scored on a 24-yard TD run after taking a pitch in the backfield from Chase to make it 21-7.
From there on, though, George Wythe seized the momentum, led by senior running back Ravvon Wells.
Wells, who finished with 145 rushing yards, scored the first of his three TDs by capping off an 11-play, 65-yard drive with a 2-yard TD run at the 9:21 mark of the second quarter to make it 21-14.
“We just kept our composure,” Wells said. “We stayed solid and then kept piling on.”
Wells’ 1-yard TD run with 43 seconds left before halftime gave GW its first lead at 28-21.
The Maroons delivered the backbreaker in the opening moments of the third quarter by scoring a pair of touchdowns without their offense on the field.
After a three and out by the Narrows offense, Austin Morgan came free up the middle to block a Narrows punt. Teammate Leyton Fowler was in the right spot to scoop up the ball and take it 32 yards for a score to make it 35-21.
On the first play of Narrows’ next drive, Chase Blacker was picked off by the Maroons’ Braydon Thompson. He returned the interception 37 yards for another score to make it 42-21 at the 10:05 mark of the third quarter.
“Coming out after halftime we had made some adjustments, but instead of being down seven we were now down 21,” Narrows coach Kelly Lowe said. “That took the momentum and took something out of us. We couldn’t recover.”
George Wythe moves on to the final to take on Galax, which won 45-14 in their regular-season matchup.
“Galax has been a thorn in everybody’s side, not just ours,” Harner said.
