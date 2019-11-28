WYTHEVILLE — George Wythe quarterback Cole Simmons had to change his Thanksgiving plans this year to accommodate a practice with his teammates.
The senior signal caller wouldn’t have it any other way.
“You know you’ve had a great season when you’re practicing on Thanksgiving," Simmons said. "It feels good to be playing that long.”
A big reason behind George Wythe (9-2) still being on the practice field this week is the record-breaking season Simmons has enjoyed.
He broke the school record for most passing yards in a season with 2,414, leading the Maroons to a showdown with Galax on the road in the Region 1C final at 2 p.m. Saturday.
“Cole is one of the best quarterbacks I’ve ever coached," George Wythe coach Brandon Harner said. "A lot of people don’t realize that he’s making reads for us on every single play. He’s tremendous for us. He’s broken multiple records and there’s a reason he’s done it.”
Simmons took over the quarterbacking duties for Maroons as a junior and led George Wythe to a 7-5 campaign in 2018. He credits last year's experience as an eye-opener to what he needed to work on going into the Maroons’ 2019 season.
“It helped a lot," Simmons said. "This year, I wanted to work more on my passing and looking downfield. I also wanted to keep my interceptions lower. I had six last year and my goal this year was to have no more than three.”
Simmons achieved his goal so far, throwing just three picks after 11 games. He's totaled 20 TD passes during the same span. His arm, however, hasn’t been his only weapon as Simmons is averaging 81 rushing yards per game as well.
Simmons is quick to note that along with his improvement, the entire offense has taken positive strides for the Maroons. The stats back up that claim as senior running back Ravvon Wells has rushed for 1,165 yards behind a strong offensive line, while wide receiver Braydon Thompson has a team-leading 49 receptions for 1,391 yards and 15 touchdown catches.
“My whole offense keeps me confident,” Simmons said. “Braydon is outstanding and a go-to guy. When Ravvon has the ball, you know he’s going to get yards and our offensive line has improved over the years.”
That offense has been on full display over the first two weeks of postseason play. Simmons started George Wythe’s playoff run throwing five touchdown passes in a 63-21 win over Parry McCluer in the first round.
The best, though, may have come last Friday night when the Maroons scored 49 unanswered points after falling behind 21-7 in the first quarter to defeat previously undefeated Narrows, 56-28, on the road in the regional semifinals.
A rare interception by Simmons put the Green Wave in position for their third touchdown of the opening quarter and seemed to serve as a turning point for the Maroons at the same time.
“I threw an interception and they scored points, so on the next drive I got in the huddle and said that was on me and we need to get it back," Simmons said. "On that drive we scored and got the momentum back and then pounded it to them.”
Both Simmons and his coach are quick to point out that another slow start against Galax on Saturday won’t likely end up as well.
“We made every mistake we could possibly make [in the first quarter] and they took advantage of it,” Harner said. “The kids have got to learn from that. It’s harder to dig out of a hole like that against a team like Galax.”
Galax (10-1) has been an obstacle for the Maroons over the past two seasons. Last year the Maroon Tide ended George Wythe’s season with a 45-14 win in the Region 1C semifinals, and earlier this year Galax topped the Maroons, 42-14, in a Mountain Empire District contest.
“[Galax has] been a thorn in everybody’s side,” Harner said. “Like any other good team, Galax has a set philosophy that makes them successful.”
Simmons agreed with his coach that the Maroon Tide are not going to try to fool you and change what they typically do.
“Galax took us out last year. It was pretty bad I’m not going to lie,” Simmons said. “I’ve been watching a lot of film and they basically do the same thing all the time. We just have to zone in and win out.”
After winning a state title in 2012, George Wythe is looking for its first trip to the state semifinals since 2016.
“We see state’s a coming,” Simmons said.
