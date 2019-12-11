Four years ago, Brendun Bryson was watching from the stands at Salem Stadium when on the last play of the game the Galax defense forced an incomplete pass by Riverheads on a two-point conversion.
It clinched the Maroon Tide’s first state football title — a 7-6 win over the Gladiators.
“When [Riverheads] first came out and went for it there, it was intense,” Bryson recalled.
Now a senior, the Galax fullback and linebacker will have an even better view of the action when he leads the Maroon Tide’s effort in a rematch against Riverheads (14-0) at Salem Stadium on Saturday for the Class 1 state title.
It will be the defensive standout’s first appearance, along with the rest of the senior class, in the state title game. The Maroon Tide has come up short, losing in the state semifinals the past three seasons.
Bryson and his teammates finally overcame the semifinal obstacle last Saturday with a 41-16 victory over Patrick Henry-Glade Spring.
“That was really big. We lost it the last three years in a row, and we didn’t want to make it four,” Bryson said. “It’s a good feeling to be heading to Salem.”
While running back Denver Brown has been the statistical leader for the Maroon Tide, rushing for a combined total of 593 yards over the last two weeks, Bryson has been the player setting the tone for Galax over the entire season.
“He is definitely the leader of our team," Galax coach Mark Dixon said. "He’s a good a leader as I’ve ever had in every way.”
The highest praise Dixon had for Bryson, however, may have come in his comparison to former Galax standout Caleb Spurlin, now is a junior at New Orleans Bowl-bound Appalachian State. Spurlin played multiple positions on defense as a senior for the 2015 state champs.
“That’s what separates him and Caleb. They both can play any position at any time,” Dixon said. “There is nothing they can’t do on the football field. They’re both football savants. He is the only one I can compare to Caleb.”
Having a chance to watch Spurlin play from the stands before he started his high school career, Bryson knows how big a deal it is to be mentioned in the same sentence as his fellow defensive jack of all trades.
“It definitely feels good to be compared to a player like that,” Bryson said. “My favorite position is probably outside linebacker because you get a lot of action there, but I’ll switch positions to help the team.”
Bryson is also no slouch on the offensive side of the ball, where from his fullback position is often a lead blocker for Brown and occasionally catches passes from Galax quarterback Cole Pickett. In last Saturday’s victory over PH-Glade Spring, Bryson’s lone catch, a 46-yard reception, set up the Maroon Tide’s second touchdown of the game, as Galax broke out to a quick 14-0 lead.
Bryson’s biggest contributions to the squad, though, may come off the field with his leadership style, according to his coach.
“This group is more laid back throughout the week," Dixon said. "They’re intense, but not really verbal. I think they model themselves after who [Bryson] is. I’m loud and intense. He’s intense, but not loud.”
That leadership will be put to the test one more time when Galax (12-1) hits the field against the Gladiators.
Since its loss to Galax in 2015, Riverheads has won three consecutive Class 1 titles. On the way to the 2016 title, Riverheads beat Galax in the semifinals.
“They’re at a whole other level now,” Dixon said of Riverheads. “They are a lot more complex than they look. They’ll block the same play three or four different ways. It looks the same, but it’s not the same. Their keys keep changing so you can never tee off on them.”
Bryson and his defensive mates will have the task of slowing down the Riverheads’ attack, but he said to accomplish that the Maroon Tide would have to put the work in during this week of preparation, which included a practice at Virginia Tech’s indoor facility on Wednesday.
“[Riverheads is] disciplined, and we’ve got to come out and be disciplined,” Bryson said. “We’ve got to get to work in practice over these next three days.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.