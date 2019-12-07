EMORY — Patrick Henry-Glade Spring may have been playing football just a mile down the road from its high school, but Galax was the team making itself at home on Emory & Henry's campus on Saturday.
Senior running back Denver Brown rushed for 276 yards and two touchdowns while the Galax defense held the Rebels to six first downs and 29 yards rushing as the Maroon Tide took a 41-16 victory over PH-Glade Spring in a VHSL Class 1 state semifinal at Fred Selfe Stadium.
Galax (12-1) advanced to next Saturday's Class 1 state title game at Salem Stadium, where the Maroon Tide will take on the three-time reigning state champs Riverheads.
Galax cracked the scoreboard first in Saturday’s semifinal when quarterback Cole Pickett connected with Zach Johnson on a 7-yard TD pass to make it 7-0 at the 6:31 mark of the first quarter.
Despite the touchdown pass the Galax offense struggled throughout protecting Pickett in the pocket, which led the Maroon Tide to rely on their power running game for most of the contest.
“I thought the run game was critical," Galax coach Mark Dixon said. "We didn’t pass block well today but thank goodness we can run it. We went back to the old days.”
Brown got his big day kick-started on the Maroon Tide’s next drive when he capped a 5-play, 71-yard drive with a 6-yard touchdown run to make it 14-0 with 2:51 left in the opening quarter.
PH-Glade Spring (13-1) was held to just one first down in the first half, but that came with 49 seconds left in the first quarter when Rebels’ quarterback Dakota Rector hit Cody Smith on a 38-yard scoring pass to make it 14-8 after a successful two-point conversion.
The Rebels best success offensively on the day came uncharacteristically through the air where PH-Glade Spring finished with 154 passing yards.
“We’re a power running team that likes to be physical," PH-Glade Spring coach Mark Palmer said. "This was the first game where we didn’t win the battle up front.”
After PH-Glade Spring’s score, Galax responded with a 48-yard kickoff return from Johnson, setting up the Maroon Tide at the Rebels’ 32. Six plays later Pickett punched it in the end zone on a 1-yard quarterback sneak to make it 21-6 with 10:33 left in the opening half.
Placekicker Eduardo Ortiz closed out the first half scoring with a 25-yard field goal as time expired to make it 24-8 going into the break.
PH-Glade Sprinng fought back on their first drive of the third quarter when Rector and Smith again hooked up on a touchdown pass this time from 35 yards out to make a one possession game at 24-16 after another successful two-point conversion.
The game’s turning point, however, came moments later when after the Rebels’ defense held Galax without a first down, PH-Glade Spring’s Smith muffed a punt at the Galax 47 that was recovered by the Maroon Tide.
“That was a huge play. It changed the momentum,” Dixon said of the muff.
Galax took advantage of the turnover, moving methodically down the field taking most of the time off the clock in the third quarter. Pickett completed the 15-play scoring drive with another 1-yard quarterback sneak on a fourth-and-goal to make it 31-16 with just 58 seconds left in the quarter.
After the initial score to start the half by the Rebels, there apparently was no panic on the Galax sidelines.
“We were just focused on the next drive we were going to have. We didn’t even think about the [PH-Glade Spring] touchdown,” Brown said.
Brown would ice the victory in the fourth when after it looked like he was stopped for a short gain near midfield, the senior some how busted free down the Galax sideline for a 50-yard touchdown run to make it 38-16 with 8:27 left in the fourth quarter.
“I just kept running and finished the play,” Brown said.
Next week’s final will be a rematch of the 2015 state title game, when by Galax won 7-6. Since that defeat, though, the Gladiators have strung together three straight state title runs, which included a 63-21 win over Galax in a 2016 state semifinal.
“[Riverheads] is a juggernaut," Dixon said. "Nobody will give us a chance, but I guess they’ll still let us go out and play them.”
