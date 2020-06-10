As the new head football coach at Galax High School, Shane Allen has big shoes to fill.
However, the Hillsville native and former Ferrum College defensive lineman is a big man.
Galax promoted Allen after he spent three years as a Maroon Tide assistant to replace Mark Dixon, who left in late May to become the head coach at Pulaski County.
Allen, 43, is well aware that Galax won 101 games and won one VHSL Class 1 state title while reaching two other championship games in Dixon's 10 seasons.
"Nobody's going to come in and fill Coach Dixon's shoes," Allen said. "I worked under him and learned a tremendous amount from him, but I've got to be Coach Allen. I can't be Coach Dixon.
"If they're expecting another Coach Dixon, they're going to be disappointed and I'm going to be fired."
Allen was the head coach at Class 2 Tazewell High School for five seasons from 2012-16 before he and the administration parted company after the Bulldogs went 15-37 with two playoff appearances during his tenure.
Allen was the fourth different head coach in four seasons at Tazewell when he took the job.
He said he was offered the head coaching position at George Wythe after his second season at Tazewell.
"I was going to take it and ended up not," he said. "One of the reasons was I told the guys when I got hired I was there to bring stability to the program.
We should have been a lot more successful on the field, but I feel like the program was in a lot better position when I left."
Allen takes over a Galax program that finished 12-2 with 31-24 loss to Riverheads in the Class 1 state final.
The 1994 Carroll County High School graduate was the defensive coordinator under Dixon, who turned around a program that had not enjoyed a winning season in the previous seven years into a VHSL small-school powerhouse.
Allen, who is a special education teacher at Galax Middle School, said he was not expecting Dixon to step down.
"It was a surprise," he said. "I was happy being an assistant. I was glad to get out of being a head coach for a while."
Allen played football at Ferrum under Dave Davis, spending the 1999 season as a graduate assistant. He joined Tom Hale's staff at Carroll County, serving mostly on the defensive side.
"At Tazewell I tried my hand more offensively," he said. "We could score points but we just couldn't stop anybody.
Allen takes over amid uncertainty over when the 2020 season might start, or whether there will be a season at all, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said most of the assistants on Dixon's 2019 coaching staff plan to return.
"It looks like our staff is pretty much going to stay," he said. "That's super important. These kids, teachers, administrations, schools are going through something they've never had to deal with.
When we start getting back with the kids and they can see familiar faces, I think that will ease the transition of getting back into workouts, practice and school."
Allen, who also is Galax's boys track and field coach, has a new job and he feels like a new man.
He underwent stomach surgery in January in an effort to lose weight. In five months he has dropped 120 pounds from a high of 426.
"When I left Carroll I was about 360 and by the time I left Tazewell I was well over 400," he said.
"I had to get my health straight. I just didn't have the energy. It's amazing how much healthier I feel now."
Just don't be the biggest loser on the field
"That's the plan," he said.
