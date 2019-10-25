It was senior night at Northside High School on Friday, but it was the Vikings’ freshman quarterback who lit up the scoreboard in the Vikings’ 26-16 victory over William Byrd.
Quarterback Sidney Webb announced his presence with authority, throwing a 60-yard touchdown on the team’s first drive and sprinting for an 80-yard score near the end of the first quarter.
Webb, whose teammates elected him a captain this season, racked up nearly 400 yards of offense, rushing for 167 yards and a touchdown and passing for 232 yards and three scores.
On a night where penalties stalled drives and hampered momentum for the Vikings (6-2), head coach Scott Fisher — who called it an “ugly win” — said it helped to have someone reliable handling the ball on every play.
“We just couldn’t get out of our own way,” Fisher said. “Penalties killed us all night long. We’re fortunate to have a really talented quarterback.”
The highlight of the night came on a shorter pass from Webb. Facing a first-and-10 from the opposing 15-yard line, Webb dropped back and tossed a pass straight at the pylon in the back-right corner of the end zone. Junior wideout Quentin Slash sized it up, turned to face it and stuck out his right hand.
He brought it down one-handed, not even needing his left hand to secure it as he fell to the ground. The Northside crowd erupted.
Webb’s favorite target was senior Christian Fisher, who had an impressive send-off on senior night. Fisher caught five passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns in addition to rushing for 72 yards.
There were no run-of-the-mill touchdowns in the first half. To go along with Northside’s long touchdowns and the one-handed catch, William Byrd’s lone first-half touchdown came on a 76-yard kickoff return by senior Elijah West.
The return came just after Slash’s touchdown, as West caught the short kickoff on the run and went untouched to the end zone. It came at a key time, quelling the Vikings’ momentum with just under three minutes left in the first half.
The momentum remained up for grabs throughout the second half as the defenses made adjustments and allowed just one touchdown each. Northside’s lone score of the half came when Fisher reeled in a Webb pass with his fingertips and outran a defender for a 56-yard score.
The Terriers’ lone second-half score came in the fourth quarter on a fourth-down pass as quarterback Logan Baker found Ethan Tinsley for a 10-yard strike. Baker did it all for the Terriers (2-6), leading them with 111 yards passing and 52 yards rushing, in addition to punting six times.
Baker, a senior, said he’s played against Northside players since they were in middle school, and it’s always heated when they face off under the lights.
“We’ve got almost a little rivalry between some of the players,” Baker said. “We’re friends off the field, but once you’re on the field, you’ve got to stick it to them a little bit.”
The Terriers return home to face Staunton River next Friday.
The Vikings travel to Lord Botetourt next week, and Fisher said his team needs to be sharper to escape with a victory.
“We did enough to get by with a win,” Fisher said. “We’re just real fortunate. We’ve got to clean up a lot of stuff. Big game next week.”
