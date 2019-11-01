All game, Franklin County rode its freshman running back.
Thirty-one times Jahylen Lee carried the football for the Eagles, shedding tackles and picking up difficult yards. But with his team 4 yards from a go-ahead touchdown in overtime, head coach J.R. Edwards called his junior quarterback’s number.
On a bootleg left, Joshua Luckett evaded William Fleming defenders and got into the end zone. It proved to be the game-winner, as Franklin County bested host William Fleming 21-14 in overtime in a Blue Ridge District matchup on Friday.
“We had been banging inside all night and we just tried to catch them crashing down, just to stop what we were doing all night” Edwards said. “It just worked out for us.”
The Eagles (5-4, 2-2) stopped Colonels quarterback Deaquan Nichols and the William Fleming offense to seal the game, but William Fleming coach Jamar Lovelace was encouraged by his team’s effort.
“We just played a heavyweight champ in Franklin County and we went 12 rounds with them,” Lovelace said after the game. “And we fell just a yard short in that 13th round. I’m proud of the way my guys played. We could have packed it up a long time ago.”
After both teams struggled to score for most of the game, Franklin County grabbed a 14-7 lead after Lee rumbled 15 yards for a touchdown with 11:08 left in the game. Lee finished with 201 yards on his 31 carries.
Lee ran the ball 11 times in the fourth quarter alone, slowly moving the chains for the Eagles as the Colonels (3-6, 1-3) watched the clock tick away. The William Fleming defense stood strong on a late fourth-down stop, though, getting the ball with about three minutes left.
Nichols, the Colonels’ senior quarterback, ran twice and completed three passes on that drive, including a 51-yard touchdown strike to wideout Sae’quan Bannister to tie the game with 1:32 left.
The William Fleming defense again stopped the Eagles after that, and then the Colonels won the coin toss in overtime. They deferred, putting the defense on the field first. On the game’s final play, Nichols threw to Bannister in the back corner of the end zone but it was well defended and the Eagles held on.
The only scores in the first half came within 20 seconds of each other. With nine minutes left in the first quarter, William Fleming’s Deuce Anderson scored on a determined 37-yard run during which he broke multiple tackles.
After the ensuing kickoff, Luckett threw a bomb downfield for a 73-yard touchdown pass to Garrett Garman to tie the game. Garman was in single coverage when Luckett threw the ball 40 yards in the air to him. Garman caught the ball around the Colonels’ 30-yard line and outran his defender to pay dirt.
Franklin County hosts Byrd next week, while William Fleming’s regular-season finale comes next weekend at Lord Botetourt. Missed opportunities will haunt the Colonels this week, Lovelace said.
“We’ve got to finish,” Lovelace said. “We dropped a couple of wide open touchdowns early. We missed a field goal as well. Looking back at those opportunities hurts.”
