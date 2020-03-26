RICHLANDS — Former Blacksburg coach Thad Wells has been named the next head football coach at Richlands High School.
The Blue Tornado alum replaces Greg Mance, who left after 23 seasons for a coaching job near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Wells, who coached Blacksburg to a state championship in 2016, previously served as a varsity assistant coach and offensive coordinator under Mance, and also played for his predecessor. His wife, Rachel, is also a Richlands graduate.
“I’m excited more than anything,” Wells said. “I’m excited for the opportunity to go back home. My wife and I are excited to bring our [three] children back to the community where we were raised. I’m excited for the community of Richlands.”
Wells, 33, spent the last two seasons at Lake Norman High in Mooresville, North Carolina, going 16-10. He was 27-12 at Blacksburg, where he succeeded Dave Crist.
“One of the biggest motivators in all of this is something that’s very rare in this world,” Wells said. “ Both of our parents are still in that town. We have grandparents in that town. This is a community and family decision that is very special and unique in today’s world. Very much so.”
