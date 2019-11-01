FLOYD — Floyd County’s Tyler Fenton had a senior night that he’ll likely never forget.
Fenton, a senior wide receiver, caught seven passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns to help lead the Buffaloes to a 14-12 upset victory over Radford on Friday night in Floyd’s regular-season finale.
“This is one of the most incredible things you could ever experience,” Fenton said of his team’s win .
After a scoreless first quarter, Fenton made his first big impact on the game midway through the second when he caught a 25-yard TD pass in the back of the end zone from quarterback Avery Chaffin to make it 7-0 at the 8:24 mark of the period.
Facing a fourth-and-19 from the Radford 25, Floyd County (6-4, 4-2) called a timeout where it set up Fenton’s opening score of the night.
“It was a pass play, and I was ready for it. I had no idea if anybody was behind me on that play, but I was scoring on that play,” Fenton said.
Radford (8-1,5-0) got off to a sluggish start offensively as the Bobcats did not get a first down until midway through the second quarter.
The Bobcats did have a chance to get on the scoreboard before the break, but Connor Lytton’s 35-yard field goal attempt with 57 seconds left in the half was wide left leaving the score at 7-0.
Floyd County wasted little time doubling the lead in the second half when Chaffin again connected with Fenton on the Buffaloes’ second play from scrimmage in the third. Fenton caught the ball over the middle and raced 72 yards for a touchdown to increase the Floyd lead to 14-0.
“We felt that we had a few opportunities to get the ball to No. 7 [Fenton] and Chaffin was able to get the ball to him,” Floyd County coach Winfred Beale said. “Fenton is probably one of the most underappreciated players around the area, but he’s the real deal.”
Radford’s offensive struggles continued until the start of the fourth quarter when the Bobcats finally got on the board. Running back Jarel Baylor scored on 2-yard TD run to make it 14-6 with 9:30 left.
Lytton, however, missed the ensuing PAT to keep the deficit at eight.
Radford’s defense then made a play on the first play of Floyd’s next drive when the Bobcats recovered a fumble by Buffaloes running back Braden Chaffin at the Floyd County 30.
Four plays later, Radford quarterback Zane Rupe cashed in the turnover by scoring on a 14-yard run to cut the Floyd County lead to 14-12.
On the two-point attempt, Baylor lined up at quarterback, but the snap to him was high and went through his hands. All he could do was fall on the ball, leaving the score at 14-12.
The Bobcats would have one more chance to take the lead after defensive back Kamaree Tanner picked off a Chaffin pass in the end zone with 5:02 left in the contest.
Radford would drive to its own 48, but running back Darius Wesley-Brubeck was unable to catch an option pitch from Rupe. In the scramble that followed, Floyd County recovered the ball and then eventually ran out the clock to secure the win.
The win should give Floyd County a boost as it tries to qualify for the Region 2C playoffs in two weeks. The Buffaloes are off next Friday.
The loss was Radford’s first in Three Rivers District play and comes just one week after the Bobcats went on the road and defeated Glenvar to take the outright lead in the district.
“We got outcoached and outplayed tonight,” Radford coach Matthew Saunders said. “I didn’t have my team ready and that’s my fault.”
