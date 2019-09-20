Luc Duncan made plays with both his legs and with his arm on Friday night.
Cave Spring’s dual-threat senior quarterback racked up 273 total yards and had a hand in all four touchdowns, powering the Knights to a 27-20 nondistrict football victory over Alleghany at Bogle Stadium.
Duncan went 10-of-15 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns while also running the ball 19 times for 99 yards and two more scores.
“He’s an athlete. He’s a heck of an athlete,” Cave Spring coach Tim Fulton said. “I think we need to use his tools, his ability to throw and to run to our advantage.”
With Cave Spring leading, 7-6, the clock was stopped with one second remaining in the second quarter and the ball at the Alleghany 48-yard line. Duncan took a shotgun snap and bided his time long enough to allow Ethan Coates to get downfield. He heaved a pass toward Coates who was single-covered around the 5.
Coates leapt up, pulled the pass in and bulldozed his way into the end zone, pushing the lead to 14-6.
“My wide receiver there, [6-foot-2] going on a 5-11 corner is a gimmie,” Duncan said. “With his speed going up and making me look good sometimes, you’ve gotta give credit to him and to coach for the call.”
The late score would not swing the momentum fully to the Knights’ side, however, as Alleghany answered with a pair of scoring drives in the third quarter. The Highlanders opened the second half with a nine-play, 70-yard drive that culminated in a 5-yard plunge from Travis Fridley.
Cave Spring fumbled on its first play of the ensuing drive, and Alleghany took over at its own 49. The Highlanders then punctuated a nine-play, 49-yard drive with a 10-yard scamper by Brian Broughman, giving them a 20-14 lead.
The Knights got their mojo back in the fourth quarter while leaning heavily on their quarterback. Duncan put them back in the driver’s seat by connecting with Daniel Reeves on a quick slant that the wideout took 32 yards to the house for a score that eventually made it 21-20.
After Cave Spring’s defense forced a three-and-out, the offense retook the field with a simple task of chewing clock. It did so with a drive that featured 10 runs, seven of them quarterback keepers in the hands of Duncan. He put the finishing touches on the Knights’ first win of the season with a 10-yard sprint to pay dirt that capped the scoring.
“[The legs feel] pretty exhausted,” Duncan said. “But with so much momentum, so much excitement you can’t stop anywhere, can hardly feel anything.
“Seeing our student section showing out and our whole school supporting us and everyone getting excited, it’s just great.”
Cave Spring improved to 1-3 with the victory while Alleghany fell to 1-3. The Knights will play at Pulaski County next week.
“We’ve just been preaching get better, get better, get better,” Fulton said. “We really feel like in the first game we played about a quarter, in the second game we played two and in the third we played three. Tonight we were able to, when we got down, answer. I was really proud of the fact that we did that.”
