TUSCARORA (12-1) vs. SALEM (12-1)

At Salem Stadium

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Coaches: Tuscarora, Brandon Wheelbarger; Salem, Don Holter.

Series history: First meeting between the two schools.

Season summary: Tuscarora dropped season opener 28-26 at Broad Run. … Huskies have won 12 in a row with closest game 13-12 over Woodgrove in Week 3. … Had 31-13 win over Class 5 Stafford. … Allowed just 40 points in final seven regular-season games to win Dulles District title. Salem won River Ridge District title with 12-6 road victory over Pulaski County in Week 11. … Spartans scored more than 50 points in three RRD wins. … Close wins over Franklin County (27-21) and Northside (21-14). … Lone loss 49-14 in Week 8 to unbeaten Martinsburg (W.Va.). … Has allowed at least two TDs in 12 games.

2019 playoff results: Tuscarora has defeated Sherando (47-17), Liberty-Bealeton (53-22) and Broad Run (30-7). Salem has defeated Amherst County (58-13), George Washington (48-21) and E.C. Glass (35-24).

Playoff history: Tuscarora has made playoffs eight times since the Loudoun County school opened in 2010. … Huskies lost to L.C. Bird (22-19) in 2014 Division 5 state final and to Highland Springs (40-27) in 2017 Class 5 final. … Lost to Broad Run last year in second round. Salem has won nine state titles (1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2004, 2005, 2015, 2016, 2017). … Spartans have been state runner-up three times. … Lost to Jefferson Forest last year in first round.

Average points scored: Tuscarora, 36.0; Salem, 38.8.

Average points allowed: Tuscarora, 10.6; Salem, 19.4

Tuscarora statistics: QB Ethan Gick (144-207-4 passing, 2,215 yards, 24 TDs; 184-1,288 rushing, 17 TDs); RB Bryce Duke (214-1,543 rushing, 19 TDs; 22-209 receiving, 3 TDs); WR Ryan Upp (61-775, 7 TDs); WR Jevonn Gilyard (51-1,133, 16 TDs); DL Matei Fitz (54 solos, 22 TFLs, 10 sacks); LB Rainer Halveland (48 solos, 15 TFLs, 5 sacks); DE Noah Gick (31 solos, 11 TFLs, 3 sacks); DB Josiah Dentu (3 INTs).

Salem statistics: RB Isaiah Persinger (177-1,513 rushing, 19 TDs); RB-LB Zavione Wood (90-832 rushing, 12 TDs; 8-208 receiving, 2 TDs; 53 solos, 12 1/2 TFLs, 3 INTs); Cam Leftwich (159-830 rushing, 16 TDs); QB Hunter Chaney (72-129-7, 1,326 yards, 17 TDs); WR Chase Ferris (16-307, 3 TDs); WR-DB Shawn Collins (12-308, 5 TDs; 5 INTs); WR Chauncey Logan (16-185, 2 TDs); LB Bobby Pinello (76 solos, 10 TFLs, 8 sacks); DB Jayden McDonald (4 INTs).

Fast facts: Wheelbarger is a second-year head coach and former defensive coordinator under Michael Burnett. … Fitz started in the 2017 state final as a freshman and holds all Tuscarora school tackling records. … Ethan Gick is a senior being recruited by several Ivy League schools. … Tuscarora, located in Leesburg, had more than 2,000 students until the opening of nearby Riverside High. Salem’s Holter is attempting to duplicate former Spartans coach Stephen Magenbauer by winning a title in his first season. … Spartans have a 46-10 all-time playoff record at Salem Stadium. … Salem is 7-0 all-time against teams from Loudoun County, including two wins in state finals against Park View-Sterling, which is Wheelbarger’s alma mater.

Next week: Winner plays Lake Taylor or PH-Ashland on Dec. 14 at Liberty University.

Prediction: Salem 38, Tuscarora 35.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

