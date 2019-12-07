HERITAGE (12-1) at LORD BOTETOURT (13-0)
Saturday, 1:30 p.m.
Coaches: Heritage, Brad Bradley; Lord Botetourt, Jamie Harless.
Series history: Heritage leads 1-0.
Last meeting: Heritage won 42-39 in Class 3 semifinal in Lynchburg in 2018.
Season summary: Heritage lost season opener at home 35-7 to Vance High, which was in North Carolina Class 4AA semifinal Friday. … Pioneers won Seminole District title including 15-14 victory over E.C. Glass on late two-point conversion. … Wins include Class 2 semifinalists John Marshall (57-20) and Appomattox County (52-14). Lord Botetourt won Blue Ridge District title with first 10-0 regular season since 1961. … Defeated West Virginia Class AA finalist Bluefield (20-14). … Close wins over Brookville (15-9), Franklin County (22-21) and Northside (14-7).
2019 playoff results: Heritage has defeated Western Albemarle (69-7), Liberty Christian (20-7) and Spotswood (43-20). Lord Botetourt has defeated William Byrd (29-7), Hidden Valley (33-13) and Northside (31-23).
Playoff history: Heritage won 2002 Division 4 state title under coach Chris Jones and Class 3 2018 crown under Bradley with 24-20 victory over Phoebus. … Pioneers also reached state finals in 1997, 2012 and 2017. Lord Botetourt’s only state final was 47-21 loss to Magna Vista in 2015. … Cavaliers had just one postseason win prior to 2013. … Botetourt has given up more than 40 points in each of its last four playoff losses. … Harless is winningest football coach in school history.
Average points scored: Heritage, 39.4; Lord Botetourt, 33.4.
Average points allowed: Heritage, 14.6; Lord Botetourt, 9.9.
Heritage statistics: RB K.J. Vaughn (255-1,641 rushing, 28 TDs); RB Krystian Rivera (85-620, 8 TDs); Silas Rucker (55-428, 8 TDs); QB Kameron Burns (78-154 passing, 1,502 yards, 16 TDs; 52-97 rushing); WR Kyron Thomas (42-822, 7 TDs); WR Brian Trent (19-348, 4 TDs); PK Karson Adcock (44-48 PATs, 1-1 FG).
Lord Botetourt statistics: RB Hunter Rice (198–1,371, 15 TDs); RB Dylan Wade (141-872, 13 TDs); QB James-Ryan Salvi (73-124-3 passing, 1,187 yards, 15 TDs); WR Kyle Arnholt (46-680 yards, 10 TDs).
Fast facts: Bradley reached the 200-win plateau for his career earlier this season. … He led William Campbell to a pair of Group A Division 1 state titles. … Heritage’s coaching staff also includes former Northside head coach Burt Torrence. … Fourteen of Heritage’s last 16 postseason games have been played in Lynchburg. Lord Botetourt lost star RB-DB Evan Eller for the season with a knee injury in the Bluefield game. … DE Isaiah Stephens (Northside), TE Xavier Stephens (Northside), OL Gage Bassham (Abingdon), TE Gunner Givens (Covington) and PK Terran Baker (Covington) are starters for Lord Botetourt as transfers. … Rice broke his ankle in the season opener against Brookville and missed the next six games. … Rice, Givens and junior tackle Colston Powers all have offers from Virginia.
Next week: Winner plays Hopewell or Goochland on Dec. 14 at Liberty University.
Prediction: Lord Botetourt 34, Heritage 30.
