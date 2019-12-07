GALAX (11-1) vs. PATRICK HENRY-GLADE SPRING (13-0)

At Emory & Henry College

Saturday, 3 p.m.

Coaches: Galax, Mark Dixon; PH-Glade Spring, Mark Palmer.

Series history: Galax leads 1-0.

Last meeting: Galax won 60-21 in second round of West Region playoffs in 2014.

Season summary: PH-Glade Spring won Hogoheegee District title with first 10-0 regular season since 1997 under Richie Thomas. … Rebels are in state semifinal for first time. … Only close game was 19-13 home win over Chilhowie On Nov. 1. … Defense has held opponents to 6 points or fewer in seven of 13 games. Galax opened with 32-29 win at Glenvar, then dropped 42-28 game at Region 3D finalist Northside. … Maroon Tide won Mountain Empire District, outscoring four opponents 209-28. … Has scored 50 or more points eight times including each of the last five games. … Played just nine regular-season games after Bland County did not field a team in 2019.

2019 playoff results: Galax has defeated Eastern Montgomery (56-7), Auburn (56-14) and George Wythe (52-6). PH-Glade Spring has defeated Honaker (41-15), Holston (29-6) and J.I. Burton (24-0).

Playoff history: PH’s first playoff appearance was in 1990. … Rebels lost to Radford in Region C Division 2 final in 1997. … Lost to Chilhowie (49-6) in Region 1D final last year. Twenty-seven of Galax’s 29 postseason wins have come since Dixon became head coach in 2010. … Won 2015 Division 1 state title with 7-6 victory over Riverheads. … Lost to Clintwood (33-28) in 2011 Division 1 final. … Lost to Chilhowie in semifinals in 2017 and 2018

Average points scored: Galax, 48.7; PH-Glade Spring, 38.8.

Average points allowed: Galax, 13.8; PH-Glade Spring, 9.8.

Galax statistics: RB Denver Brown (169-1,898 yards, 23 TDs); QB Cole Pickett (112-197-6 passing, 2,248 yards, 34 TD passes, 14 TD runs); WR Zach Johnson (37-1,008, 20 TDs); PK Eduardo Ortiz (65-70 PATs, 5-7 FGs); LB Riley Jo Vaught (94 solos, 22 TFLs); LB Lee Peoples (66 solos, 5 sacks); DL Isaac Hawks (17 TFLs, 6 sacks); DL Brendun Bryson (45 solos, 17 TFLs).

PH-Glade Spring statistics: RB Zach Brown (68-746 rushing, 11 TDs); RB Cody Smith (188-1,451 rushing, 21 TDs; 10-274 receiving, 4 TDs); QB Dakota Rector (49-83-4 passing, 1,005 yards, 10 TDs; 48-88 rushing, 4 TDs); RB Connor Beeson (65-575, 6 TDs); TE-DE Ean Rhea (17-373 receiving, 2 TDs; 91 solos, 42 TFLs, 8 sacks; LB Isaac Chaffin (58 solos, 10 TFLs); LB Cody Pruitt (75 solos, 11 TFLs).

Fast facts: The game will be on the artificial turf at Emory & Henry, which is one mile down Hillman Highway from the Rebels’ home stadium, which has natural grass. Galax’s home field also has an artificial surface. … PH’s Region 1D final win over J.I. Burton also was at E&H. … PH had a 40-game winless streak in the late 1970s. … Brown missed PH’s first six games with an injury. … Palmer, who also is PH’s athletic director, was an assistant coach for the 1987 Lexington High team that won the Division 1 state title. … Galax has a 17-3 postseason record with five region titles in the last five years. … Galax’s Region 1C championship win was the 100th at Galax for Dixon, a former All-American offensive lineman at Virginia and ex-NFL player.

Next week: Winner plays Riverheads or Essex on Dec. 14 at Salem Stadium.

Prediction: Galax 42, PH-Glade Spring 21.

Contact Robert Anderson at robert.anderson@roanoke.com or 981-3123

