The theme of the night was set as soon as Christianburg’s Maston Stanley received the opening kickoff on his own 4-yard line Friday at Bogle Stadium.
The whistle didn’t blow until after he was celebrating in Cave Spring’s end zone 15 seconds later.
It was the first of six explosion plays collectively between the Blue Demons and Knights. The majority of those favored Christiansburg, which won the River Ridge District football game 37-21.
The lead remained with the Demons (2-7, 1-4) the rest of the night, but Cave Spring managed to hold its own as its defense proved to be stingy for much of the first half.
The score remained 7-0 until Christiansburg managed to get its towering receiver, Jake Clemons, involved in the offense. His first TD catch — a 55-yard reception from Demons quarterback Michael Hunter — put Christiansburg up 13-0. But Cave Spring responded to that score with a 55-yard catch and run by Lucas Duncan.
Though the Demons kicked a field goal just before halftime to make the score 16-7 at the break, the Knights went into halftime encouraged.
Considering the tough stretch Cave Spring had gone through recently — big losses in successive games to Blacksburg, Patrick Henry and Salem — being in the mix at the half was exciting.
“We definitely played a better game,” Duncan said. “It was a lot better game for us than the last three.”
Cave Spring had the ball to start the second half, and while the Knights didn’t return the kickoff like the Demons did to open the game, they did come away with points when Duncan found the end zone from 4 yards out. The score got the Knights within 16-14.
“To be honest, I think in the middle of the game, the cold weather kind of got to us,” said Clemons, referring to what was really the first chilly evening of the 2019 high school season (although there had been a few wet nights). “We just needed to get warmed up.”
Clemons took care turning up the temperature late in the third quarter. The 6-6 wideout beat double coverage to grab a long pass from Hunter and went 52 yards to make it 23-14. From that point, Christiansburg took control.
Stanley added another touchdown — this time a 31-yard run that made the score 30-14 early in the fourth quarter. And on the Demons’ next possession, Kenyon Johnson-Buchannon iced the game with a hard-running 6-yard dash to the edge of the end zone to make it 21 straight points for Christiansburg.
“There were some plays we hadn’t gotten to, but we knew we had them available for the second half,” Christainsburg coach Alex Wilkins said. “The offensive line did a great job of executing a couple of adjustments and the kids executed well.”
