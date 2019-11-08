CHRISTIANSBURG — During pregame ceremonies on Christiansburg’s senior night , the P.A. announcer read each senior ’s favorite career moment as a Blue Demons football player.
Two and half hours later, they may have changed their minds .
Fullback Maston Stanley rushed for 209 yards, including a 62-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown that proved to be the difference as Christiansburg knocked off cross-county rival Blacksburg, 21-14, on Friday night in both teams’ regular-season finale.
The victory was extra special for Stanley and his fellow seniors, who defeated the Bruins for the first time in their high school careers. As freshmen, the group lost to Blacksburg 70-7, then went through an 0-10 season the following year as sophomores.
“I just remember 70-7. I didn’t want that anymore. I kept that in my head every year, and then in our senior year we came to win,” Stanley said.
Christiansburg’s defense set the tone for the night in the first half by picking off Blacksburg quarterback Luke Goforth five times to keep the Bruins off the scoreboard.
Christiansburg’s offense wasn’t much better, but the Blue Demons finally cracked the scoreboard with 7:14 left in the second quarter when back Drew Lloyd scored on a 9-yard touchdown run to make it 7-0. That remained the score going into the break.
“I told them [at halftime] despite all the mistakes in the first half we were down just 7-0 and still in the ball game,” said Blacksburg coach Eddie Sloss, whose team will travel to Pulaski County in the Region 4D playoffs. “We had opportunities, but we played a real good football team. They’ve gotten better.”
Christiansburg (5-5, 2-4), which will open the Region 3D playoffs as the No. 5 seed and will play at No. 4 Hidden Valley, doubled the lead on its opening possession of the third quarter by driving 64 yards in eight plays. The Blue Demons capped it off when quarterback M.J. Hunter connected with receiver Jake Clemons on a 14-yard TD pass to make it 14-0 with 8:22 left in the third.
After its initial passing game struggles , Blacksburg (6-4, 3-3) found success in the second half on the ground through the running of back Brian Mitchell.
On a 14-play drive between the end of the third quarter and start of the fourth, Mitchell rushed for 48 yards and finished it off by catching an 18-yard TD pass from Goforth to make it 14-7 with 8:50 left .
“We felt like we needed to get Mitchell the ball,” Sloss said. “He has a tendency to make things happen.”
Christiansburg, however, answered Mitchell’s score just a minute later when Stanley broke loose up the middle on a third-and-1 play, scoring from 62 yards out to put the Demons back up two scores at 21-7.
“I thought we were breaking them down,” Stanley said. “I knew if we got another touchdown, that would hurt Blacksburg.”
Stanley’s effort didn’t surprise his head coach .
“[Stanley] is the rock of that class,” Christiansburg coach Alex Wilkins said. “He gives everything he’s got all the time.”
Blacksburg had a last gasp when Goforth connected with Karim Mohamed on an 18-yard TD pass to make it 21-14 with 3:29 left.
Yet the Bruins did not recover the ensuing onside kick, and Christiansburg’s offense ran all but 23 seconds off the clock before giving the ball up on downs at the Blacksburg 23.
The Bruins got as far as the Christiansburg 45 in the final seconds, but Goforth’s Hail Mary attempt on the last play of the game was knocked down at the goal line by the Blue Demons.
“I told the kids this is the signature win that we needed,” Wilkins said. “It validates everything we’ve told the kids, that they can play with anybody.”
