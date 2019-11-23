WISE — Senior team captain Mikey Culbertson’s one-handed interception in the end zone with 28 seconds remaining clinched J.I. Burton’s 12-7 victory over the Chilhowie Warriors on Saturday afternoon in the semifinals of the VHSL Region 1D football playoffs at UV-Wise.
The Raiders (10-2) play PH-Glade Spring (12-0) at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the regional finals at Emory & Henry, and they advanced because Culbertson came through in the clutch all afternoon long.
He sealed the deal in the final moments when the Warriors were on the brink of a go-ahead touchdown drive that began with 5:10 on the clock and covered 83 yards.
Chilhowie faced third-and-goal from the 2-yard line when quarterback Logan Adams took the snap, rolled to his right and flung a pass into the end zone.
Having dropped back in coverage, Culbertson leaped in the air, extended his right hand and snagged the game-clinching INT.
“My teammates did a great job of forcing [Adams] and containing him,” Culbertson said. “He just threw it up and I made a play on the ball. … I was just relieved, really. I thought I was done there for a minute. I was scared they were going to score, but then I was just really happy after that interception.”
Culbertson helped Burton take the lead for good with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter, capping a nine-play, 99-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run as a 7-6 deficit turned into a 12-7 lead.
Culbertson finished with a game-high 111 yards on 22 carries and when not carrying the ball was able to lay crushing blocks that sprung QB Jaymen Buchanan (10 carries, 104 yards, one touchdown), Steele (11 carries, 85 yards) and Esau Teasley (12 carries, 48 yards) for gains.
What more would you expect from a four-year starter?
“I told him I was going to come to graduation and give him a gift when I see him walk across the stage,” said Chilhowie coach Jeff Robinson. “He’s been there forever, boys, and he’s made plays for four years. He’s a big-time player.”
J.I. Burton fumbled on its first offensive play as Chilhowie’s J.T. Lefew scooped up the loose ball and returned it 48 yards for a TD. However, Burton’s defense was the difference as the Raiders were in lockdown mode.
Chilhowie (9-3) finished with just 164 yards of total offense as Adams was the top rusher with 54 yards on 18 carries.
The same two teams met on Sept. 6, with Chilhowie prevailing by a 45-24 count and racking up 350 yards of total offense. A 31-point second-quarter was included in that win.
The rematch played out much differently.
Chilhowie twice got inside the 5-yard line in the second half and twice committed turnovers.
“We talked about how execution is key in these games,” Robinson said. “When it came down to it, we couldn’t get it done, but our kids played their tails off. The defense kept us alive today.”
Chilhowie won the Region 1D title in 2017 and 2018 but there will be no three-peat for the Warriors. The three setbacks for the Warriors in 2019 came at the hands of Narrows (20-14), Patrick Henry-Glade Spring (16-13) and J.I. Burton by a combined 14 points.
“I hate it for our kids,” Robinson said. “I felt like we still had some good football left in us. We lost three games and we had a chance to win all three.”
J.I. Burton’s winning streak now stands at 10 games and the Raiders have allowed just 78 points during that stretch.
“We’ve just manned up and gotten the job done,” Culbertson said.
