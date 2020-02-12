Monty Chipman coached a football program at North Wilkes High School that averaged one victory per year over five seasons before he took the job.
“I pretty much took over a program that was last in North Carolina,” he said.
Carroll County’s football program is far from rock bottom, but the Cavaliers have won just 18 games in the last nine years.
Chipman was hired Tuesday night to set Carroll’s fortunes on an upward course.
The 50-year-old Yadkin County, North Carolina, native takes over a Cavaliers program that had two coaches in 2019.
Jack Turner began the season but departed after just three games. Assistant coach Casey Burcham finished the year on an interim basis as Carroll went 3-7 overall, 2-4 in the Three Rivers District.
Chipman, who spent nine seasons as the coach at 1A East Wilkes and eight more at 2A West Wilkes, plans on an extended stay in Hillsville.
“I’ve only been at two places and I don’t plan on going anywhere else for a while,” he said Wednesday. “I’m there for the long haul. I know it’s going to be an uphill battle but hopefully we can make some things happen.”
Chipman’s first North Wilkes team posted a 10-3 overall record with a conference championship. He had seven winning seasons and reached the North Carolina playoffs six times in eight years at North.
His teams at East Wilkes made the playoffs all nine years, reaching the third round once.
The new Carroll County coach said the athletes he coached at North Wilkes — located new Mount Airy — are similar to what he expects to find up the road in Hillsville.
“The type of kid we have at Carroll is pretty much the type of kid we had at North,” he said. “You’re always at a disadvantage with some of the bigger schools with better athletes, but you’ve got to find a way to make it competitive.
“We played in a tough conference. We’ve seen some pretty athletic kids. We were not the most athletic team, but we’ve beaten some of those teams.”
Chipman, who played high school football in the Tar Heel State at Starmount High School in Yadkin County, is grounded in the Wing-T offense.
However, he changed his approach in recent years after spending time studying the Appalachian State offense used by former Mountaineers head coach Scott Satterfield.
“I was a Wing-T guy for a long time,” Chipman said. “After I left East Wilkes I had to find a way to spread the ball out and get people out of the box.
“My son was our quarterback the last two years and he threw for 3,500 yards. We had a running back run for 2,300. You can still run power football. The kids like it and it’s what they see on TV.”
Chipman’s first goal is to meet with Carroll County’s prospective 2020 players Friday morning at the high school, where he will teach weightlifting classes after retiring as a teacher in North Carolina this spring.
Wins and losses? Those goals will come later.
“We coach to win state championships, but [also] to improve football. ... The kids is what it’s all about,” he said. “If you’re not in it for the kids then you’re in it for the wrong thing.”
