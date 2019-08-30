William Byrd opened its football season Friday night, and for the first time since 1981, Jeff Highfill was not patrolling the Terriers’ sideline.
Some traditions stayed the same, as Byrd won for the fifth consecutive time against Roanoke County rival Cave Spring, topping the visiting Knights 42-21.
Junior quarterback Dylan Hatfield led the Terriers with more than 200 yards of total offense and three touchdowns, while wide receiver Ethan Tinsley added two touchdowns and 76 yards on nine receptions.
Not to be outshined, the Terriers’ defense was paced by linebacker Dustin Richards’ six tackles and an impressive performance by Wyatt Early, which included a blocked punt, a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss.
Hatfield, who took a year off from football last season to focus on baseball, noted how his only experience prior to this season was a limited exposure on kickoffs during his freshman year.
“I kind of forgot what it felt like to be out there, but I definitely missed it,” Hatfield said. “I had been playing since pee-wee. It felt so good to be back out there with my buddies — we really had a blast.”
First-year Byrd coach Brad Lutz, who had spent the previous 12 years with Valley District member Broadway, noted how impressed he was with his team’s composure and maturity on the field despite many with minimal top-level experience.
“There are a lot of guys on our team who played their first varsity football game tonight, so while we look a little older in the program, we really aren’t all that experienced,” Lutz said. “Our kids played really well. We had two tough scrimmages and learned a lot from those, and we were able to put everything together for a really good performance tonight.”
Tinsley scored the first touchdown of the game on a 4-yard reception from quarterback Logan Baker with 10:36 left in the first quarter.
The Terriers’ special teams unit did not wait long to add the team’s second score.
On the ensuing Cave Spring possession, the Byrd defense forced Cave Spring into a punting situation and Early came up with his clutch block, which Hayden Lyle scooped up and returned 28 yards for a touchdown to quickly push the lead to 14-0.
The teams then combined for three turnovers over the next five offensive plays, two Cave Spring fumbles and a William Byrd interception, displaying some of the sloppiness that can be typical of season openers.
The Terriers quickly regained their form following the second fumble, as Hatfield scored his first touchdown on a plunge from 1 yard out to increase the advantage to 21-0 with 3:43 left.
A 76-yard touchdown pass from Cave Spring’s Lucas Duncan to Ethan Coates with just over a minute before halftime cut the Terrier lead to 21-7. But Byrd immediately answered just before the horn with another 1-yard touchdown run, this time from Josh Moore, to make the halftime score 28-7.
The Knights opened the third quarter with an impressive 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that chewed up nearly seven minutes of game clock. When Duncan finally found RJ Chaustre open in the end zone with a 17-yard pass, the deficit was cut to 28-14 with 4:55 left in the third quarter.
Cave Spring never got any closer, however, as Hatfield added two more scores in the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach.
The Knights were doomed by their four turnovers and a slew of penalties, including a string of several consecutive blocks-in-the-back during the second half.
Knights coach Tim Fulton was disappointed with the outcome, but noted that he has a very inexperienced team and saw some things they can build on.
“I think when we look at some performances of some individuals, there were some that were really good but as a whole we weren’t. There was a lot of lack of execution and a lack of discipline,” he said. “That’s obviously something we’ll need to address. Some of it was first game stuff, but some of it was inexcusable.
“We got some things going there early but got done in by some turnovers and hustle penalties there.”
