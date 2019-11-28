It is not much of a sports history stretch to say that the once iconic three-sport star recedes further into memory with each passing season.
With all respect to the many versatile female and male athletes out there who apply their talents to a variety of sporting enterprises, the classic three-sport star references only football, basketball, and baseball.
That profile fits Lord Botetourt’s Kyle Arnholt, who will play end, safety and on special teams Friday as the Cavaliers engage with rival Northside in hopes of advancing to the Class 3 semifinals. The only time Arnholt may be be expected to leave the field is when the Cavaliers kickoff team deploys.
So unusual is it to play football, basketball, and baseball at the varsity level these days that Arnholt could not recall a current LB counterpart.
An ever more difficult query for the 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior is which of those sports is his favorite.
“If you had asked me that a year ago, I would have said baseball, but at this point in time, I really can’t tell you,” he said. “I’ve always loved football, but this year it has really skyrocketed for me. Now that I have so much bigger of a role, it has made me appreciate the game so much more.”
Bigger role indeed. A varsity season last year as a sophomore was more of an educational experience because playing time was intermittent and scarce and then only on offense.
As the Cavaliers have improved to 12-0 so far, Arnholt has not only emerged as the big play receiving threat on a ball control-oriented offense but also a key contributor in the defensive secondary.
“He’s everything you want,” Cavaliers coach Jamie Harless said. “He’s intelligent, he’s tough, he’s aggressive – if you’re doing a check list, the boxes are all checked on him.”
Arnholt will line up tight and block on running plays for back Hunter Rice and associates, the end’s other impact comes as a receiver. So far, he’s caught 42 passes for an average of 15 yards per and 10 touchdowns.
“Kyle is a college prospect,” Harless said. “Depending on what happens between now and June, with his size and ability Kyle has an excellent shot at being a Division I football player.”
Arnholt takes a practical approach to his role on offense. It starts he said with being an effective blocker. On those occasions when he’s a target for one of quarterback James-Ryan Salvi’s passes. Arnholt is ready.
“Whenever I catch the ball, I try to make the most of the opportunity,” he said.
Clearly, he’s made the most of his football education and for that, he salutes Harless.
“He’s an imposing figure so obviously you don’t want to let him down, so that’s part of it. Also, he loves all of us out there and he wants us all to succeed and to succeed beyond football. It’s great to feel that kind of love from a coach.”
Endless year-long athletic seasons like Arnholt’s only belong to the few now. Beyond high school sports, opportunities to play football, basketball, and baseball were few if they existed at all. A long Wikipedia list of professional football players who were either drafted by or competed in another professional league or competition contains not one athlete who played football, baseball, and basketball as a pro.
As for Arnholt, although his sort of three-sport athletic versatility is not unheard of, it is rare and becoming increasingly more so. He appreciates that.
“Never coming off the field is something I really enjoy.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.