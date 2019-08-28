FRANKLIN COUNTY
Coach: J.R. Edwards (fifth season) Record at Franklin County: 15-28 Last season: 7-5, 4-1 in Piedmont (lost in Region 6B second round)
Returning offensive starters: 5 Returning defensive starters: 6
Players to watch: WR-S Ty Zeigler (5-9, 163, sr.), DT Will Hairston (5-11, 240, sr.), RB Jayron Smith (5-11, 168, jr.), WR-S Jacob Stockton (6-0, 143, sr.), QB-P Josh Luckett (6-1, 160, jr.), WR Garrett Garman (5-10, 160, sr.), OT Evan Switzer (6-4, 268, sr.), LB Parker Scott (6-2, 210, sr.), LB Hunter Cannaday (6-1, 190, sr.), LB Brian Cromwell (5-11, 170, sr.).
2018 summary: The Eagles posted their first winning season and first playoff victory in 11 years featuring a 14-0 first-round victory over Clover Hill before falling 42-7 to Colonial Forge. Franklin County started 0-3 with losses to Liberty, Salem and E.C. Glass before winning six of their last seven games including 16-14 over George Washington. The other loss was 16-6 against Magna Vista.
Outlook: Franklin County jumps from the Piedmont District to the Blue Ridge, where the Eagles should see a more physical brand of football. Early bad news: Zeigler, a two-way starter and an all-region performer in 2018, suffered a broken shoulder in practice. He could be out until midseason or longer. Smith is back after rushing for exactly 1,000 yards, playing in 10 of Franklin County’s 12 games. Luckett is running the offense after serving as the JV quarterback last year. Garman serves as a deep threat after catching eight TD passes and averaging 27.2 yards per reception. Hairston is rock-solid in the defensive line while Scott, Cannaday and Cromwell make linebacker a team strength. The Eagles have moved from Region 6B to 6A. Making the playoffs will be tougher but six wins should do it.
LORD BOTETOURT
Coach: Jamie Harless (eighth season) Record at Lord Botetourt: 64-22 Last season: 11-3, 4-0 (lost in Class 3 state semifinal)
Returning offensive starters: 7 Returning defensive starters: 7
Players to watch: RB-LB Hunter Rice (6-0, 220, jr.), WR-DB Evan Eller (6-1, 210, sr.), OL-DL Colston Powers (6-5, 305, jr.), WR-LB Isaiah Stephens (6-3, 195, sr.), OL-DL Gage Bassham (6-5, 315, sr.), TE-LB Xavier Stephens (6-2, 260, jr.), RB-LB Ethan Clower (5-11, 195, sr.), QB James-Ryan Salvi (5-9, 170, sr.), WR-DB Kyle Arnholt (6-3, 200, jr.), TE-LB Gunner Givens (6-6, 265, soph.).
2018 summary: The Cavaliers split two epic regular-season games against Northside, then met the Vikings for a third time in the regional final, winning 23-7. Botetourt dropped a 45-35 game at home to Blacksburg in Week 2, then shut down Bluefield (W.Va.) 17-3 for a significant win. The Cavs put up 62 and 63 points in playoff victories over Christiansburg and Abingdon before coming up short to Heritage 42-39.
Outlook: Lord Botetourt already had plenty of talent returning from the team that lost to Heritage in the semifinals, then the Cavaliers added two FBS recruits in Isaiah Stephens (Northside) and Bassham (Abingdon) among a number of transfers who joined the program. Rice, with 4,221 career rushing yards and Eller were the dynamic duo that carried Botetourt’s offense all year. Look for LB to find ways to minimize Eller’s collisions as he played hurt in the postseason. While the Cavs prefer the ground game, Salvi has an accurate arm as he demonstrated in big games in 2018. Powers, who already has an offer from Virginia, headlines a strong OL along with Bassham. About all Lord Botetourt has not done yet under Harless are finish 10-0 in a regular season and win a state title. One or both goals are possible.
NORTHSIDE
Coach: Scott Fisher (third season) Record at Northside: 16-10 Last season: 11-2, 3-1 (lost in Region 3D final)
Returning offensive starters: 6 Returning defensive starters: 7
Players to watch: TE-DE Zach Horton (6-3, 225, jr.), WB-DB Christian Fisher (6-0, 180, sr.), OL-DL Ethan Blank (6-2, 301, sr.), OL-DE Gavyn Preston (6-3, 210, sr.), OL-DL Jacob Elliott (5-11, 220, sr.), QB Sidney Webb (5-11, 168, fr.), RB-LB Jaden Harrison (6-0, 216, sr.), WR-DB Shyreek Dews (5-11, 180, jr.), WR-DE Trevor Johnson (6-3, 195, jr.), RB-DB Isaac Earls (6-0, 160, sr.).
2018 summary: The Vikings earned the No. 1 seed in the region with a 9-1 mark that included a last-minute 27-24 home win over Lord Botetourt and a last-minute 24-20 road loss to the Cavaliers. Northside crushed eventual state champ Heritage 61-26 in Week 2 and won 35-27 at Salem. Playoff wins over Cave Spring (56-16) and Tunstall (51-7) set up a rematch with Botetourt, which the Vikings dropped 23-7.
Outlook: Northside has seen several players transfer out of the program, but the Vikings have plenty of talent left to contend against a schedule that includes Pulaski County, Salem and Lord Botetourt — three teams they defeated in 2018. Blank, Preston and Fisher made first-team All-Timesland last year while Horton was a second-team choice and is a sure-fire FBS recruit. Fisher’s work at DB will be limited because of an offseason shoulder injury. Elliott is in his second year as a two-way starter up front. Webb, also a standout basketball player, takes over at QB for Jalen Jackson, who is playing at UVa-Wise. Johnson has returned to the program after spending 2018 at North Cross. Northside certainly figures to be a playoff team and a BRD contender, but another 11-win season might be too much to ask.
STAUNTON RIVER
Coach: Shaun Leonard (first season) Last season: 0-10, 0-4 (did not qualify for playoffs)
Returning offensive starters: 5 Returning defensive starters: 7
Players to watch: RB-FS Jacob Kirtley (5-10, 180, jr.), WR-LB Eddie Blake (6-1, 190, sr.), RB-LB Jayson Eanes (6-0, 200, jr.), TE-DT Jamelle Jones (6-0, 200, jr.), QB-CB Lucas Overstreet (6-3, 170, soph.), WB-SS Aiden Brown (5-8, 175, jr.), OG-DE Kobie Tuck (5-10, 175, jr.), DE Phillip Miller (6-2, 185, sr.), WB-LB Colby Green (5-11, 160, jr.), OG Jonah Tuck (6-0, 220, jr.).
2018 summary: The Golden Eagles saw first-year head coach Jeremy Haymore relieved of his duties after just two games as assistant Brian Divers took over on an interim basis. A young and inexperienced team took its lumps, giving up 62 points in each of its first two games. Despite the 0-10 record, Staunton River played its best at the end, losing at home to William Fleming (40-27) and Patrick Henry (36-27).
Outlook: Staunton River hired Timesland’s youngest head coach, the 30-year-old Leonard, a former Golden Eagles assistant and a 2007 William Byrd graduate. The fabled Single-wing offense is gone, replaced by a Wing-T set that will be run from the Pistol formation with Divers serving as coordinator. Former Byrd assistant Hunter Shepherd will coach the defense, which is switching from an attacking to a containment philosophy. Kirtley hopes for a good year after missing all of 2018 with a torn ACL on the second day of practice. He could see action at QB along with Overstreet, the JV starter last year. RB Mykah English graduated, but Eanes was the team’s No. 2 rusher last year with 659 yards, while Brown gained 580. With a roster full of juniors and seniors, the future looks better but this could be another tough year.
WILLIAM BYRD
Coach: Brad Lutz (first season) Last season: 7-4, 2-2 (lost in Region 4D first round)
Returning offensive starters: 3 Returning defensive starters: 3
Players to watch: QB-DB Logan Baker (6-0, 155, sr.), QB-DB Dylan Hatfield (5-9, 165, jr.), RB-LB Josh Moore (5-10, 170, sr.), LB Trevor Thompson (5-11, 180, sr.), LB Wyatt Early (6-3, 184, sr.), OL-DL Hunter Richards (6-4, 252, soph.), WR Tyler Dean (6-2, 170, jr.), DB Eli West (5-10, 160, sr.), WR Ethan Tinsley (5-9, 150, jr.), OG Bryson Lutz (5-10, 190, jr.).
2018 summary: The Terriers started 7-1 with a 27-21 midseason loss at home to Richlands in Jeff Highfill’s 38th and final season as head coach. None of the teams Byrd defeated finished with a winning record. The Terriers dropped their last two games to Lord Botetourt (34-16) and Northside (28-14) before bowing out of the playoffs with a 28-21 loss to E.C. Glass in Highfill’s 396th game as Byrd’s coach.
Outlook: William Byrd has a new coach for the first time since 1981 as Brad Lutz comes to Vinton after 10 seasons as the head man at Broadway. He takes over a program that did not field a JV team in 2018. This year’s roster includes many new players and a handful of transfers including his son. The big question heading into the traditional opener vs. Cave Spring is who will play QB, where Sam Dantzler led Timesland in rushing with 1,747 yards. Baker and Hatfield were locked in a battle coming out of the Salem scrimmage. Moore could be the featured back in Lutz’s new offense. Thompson, who had 6 1/2 sacks last year, leads a defense that lost top tacklers Thomas Adams and Nick Hale. Byrd has dropped back to Class 3 this year where a postseason berth could be available with anything close to a .500 season.
WILLIAM FLEMING
Coach: Jamar Lovelace (second season) Record at William Fleming: 1-8 Last season: 1-8, 1-3 (did not qualify for playoffs)
Returning offensive starters: 7 Returning defensive starters: 6
Players to watch: RB-LB Deuce Anderson (5-11, 205, jr.), OL-DL Tyriq Poindexter (6-3, 280, jr.), WR-DB Sae’quan Bannister (5-10, 165, sr.), QB Deaquan Nichols (6-2, 195, sr.), OL-DL Nashaud Payne (6-0, 295, sr.), WR-DB Nick Andrews (5-8, 170, sr.), WR-DB Dmontra Kasey (5-8, 160, sr.), C-DL Jesse Hartsell (6-0, 290, jr.), WR-DB Jujan Webb (6-3, 195, jr.), Solomon Smith (5-10, 200, sr.).
2018 summary: The Colonels did not have a schedule conducive to success for a rebuilding program. Class 3 state champ Heritage, Pulaski County, William Byrd, Northside and Lord Botetourt administered lopsided setbacks. Fleming played just nine games as the September monsoon washed out a date with powerful North Stafford. The lone win came 40-27 in Week 9 against Staunton River, a team that finished 0-10.
Outlook: William Fleming will be improved in 2019. How that translates into the win column remains to be seen, particularly with five new opponents — Harrisonburg, Rockbridge County, Magna Vista, Brookville and Franklin County. The Colonels have some offensive weapons. Anderson is a powerful runner, while Bannister has moves in the open field. Nichols is a former receiver who took over at QB because of injury last year. Look for him to run the ball from the shotgun. Poindexter and Payne are returning two-way starters up front. Poindexter played most of 2018 with a cast to protect a broken wrist. The Colonels spent the preseason in Lynchburg toughening up against E.C. Glass and Heritage. A playoff berth awaits Fleming as all eight schools in a downsized Region 5D will qualify.