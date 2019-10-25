Blacksburg senior wide receiver Josh Gholston recorded only one reception in Friday night’s game against host Hidden Valley, but the speedster made sure it made a difference.
A streaking Gholston caught a 94-yard pass on a beautifully thrown ball from quarterback Luke Goforth and raced untouched to the end zone, giving the Bruins a 29-23 lead with less than two minutes left.
The Titans followed up with a turnover on the following possession — Goforth made theinteception — Hidden Valley’s fifth turnover of the game. That sealed a thrilling victory for Blacksburg at Bogle Stadium in a game that featured five second-half lead changes and almost 800 yards of total offense between the two teams.
Friday’s nail-biter was just the latest installment in a hotly contested series that had seen the two programs evenly split their first 16 meetings.
“I’m so proud of the fact that we were able to come out tonight and fight the way we did,” Blacksburg head coach Eddie Sloss said. “We didn’t start off great, but we found a way to move the chains and finally get the ball into the end zone to score some touchdowns.
“Our defense was able to stop them a couple times, which is huge because they’ve very potent both running and throwing the ball.”
Ghloston’s big play for the Bruins was made possible by running back Brian Mitchell, who carried the offense with 99 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. He also had 12 yards on two receptions.
Mitchell’s most important play was a 67-yard punt return for a touchdown with just over a minute left in the first half. The electrifying special teams score cut Hidden Valley’s lead to 10-7 and set the tone for an exciting second half.
Mitchell scored again with 5 minutes left in the third quarter on a one-yard rush to give the Bruins their first lead at 14-10. The Titans’ Jovan Wilson responded with a 4-yard score of his own less than 3 minutes later, and Hidden Valley was back ahead 17-14.
The teams again traded scores toward the end of the third quarter. Blacksburg’s Karim Mohamed scored on a 23-yard pass from Goforth with just over a minute left in the third, then Hidden Valley provided one of the highlights of the game.
Quarterback Grayson Carroll connected with fellow senior Kelly Mitchell just inside the back of the end zone from 9 yards out. Mitchell barely got his feet inbounds on a ball he perfectly high-pointed.
Each team had a punt and a turnover before Gholston’s heroic long catch.
Goforth finished with 265 total yards of offense and two touchdowns, while Mohamed added six catches for 84 yards to go along with his score. Stephen Bell led the way for the Titans with seven catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.
“Unfortunately we missed an opportunity to get a win against a very good football team,” Hidden Valley coach Scott Weaver said. “I thought we had control of this game in the first half in everywhere but the scoreboard, but we have to clean up the mistakes.”
“You can’t turn the ball over five times and expect to win.”
