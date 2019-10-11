BLACKSBURG — Timesland’s No. 3-ranked football team, the Blacksburg Bruins only ran 18 plays in the first half against Cave Spring.
They scored on six of them.
The Bruins scored on all six of their possessions in the first half and added a defensive touchdown to take a 48-0 lead into the break. They emptied their bench at the start of the third quarter as they went on to win 55-3.
“I feel like everything went well for us tonight offensively,” Blacksburg coach Eddie Sloss said with a smile.
Blacksburg quarterback Luke Goforth accounted for five touchdowns in the first half. He got the scoring started with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Karim Mohamed on his team’s opening possession. On Cave Spring’s ensuing drive, he picked off Lucas Duncan and took the interception back 35 yards for the score to give the Bruins an early 14-0 lead.
Goforth was 7 of 7 with 175 yards and four touchdowns in the first half as the offense averaged 18.1 yards per play.
“He’s done a phenomenal job leading this team. He’s getting better each and every week,” Sloss said. “He’s a heck of a ball player, that’s for sure.”
Blacksburg’s offensive efficiency got a boost from Goforth’s 73-yard bomb to Mohamed on the first play of the second quarter. Mohamed briefly juggled the ball, but he was able to pull it down and make a move toward Cave Spring’s sideline to get free for the score.
After another Cave Spring turnover, Goforth connected with Joshua Gholston for a 26-yard touchdown. Gholston had multiple blockers down Blacksburg’s sideline on the screen pass to help him get into the end zone and make it 35-0 with 10:36 to go in the first half.
Mitchell scored on a 73-yard touchdown run — his second of the half — to give Blacksburg a 41-0 lead (the Bruins missed the extra point). Mitchell shrugged off a Cave Spring defender with an impressive spin move.
The shifty running back wasn’t done there.
Mitchell took a swing pass 38 yards for the score two minutes later. The junior cut across the field amid a sea of defenders to cross the goal line.
“They were a faster football team than us. We had talked about it all week,” Cave Spring coach Tim Fulton said. “We were going to need to be technically sound, and there were times when we were in the right place and they just out ran the angles.”
Blacksburg backup quarterback Parker Epperley looked like he would pick up where Goforth left off at the start of the third quarter. Epperely led the Bruins inside the 30-yard line by converting a pair of third downs — he ran the ball 16 yards for a first down and completed a 8-yard pass for another — but the drive ended with an interception.
Cave Spring’s John Milby burst through the line on an attempted screen pass, grabbed the ball out of the air and took it down to Blacksburg’s 10-yard line. Cave Spring couldn’t get the ball in the end zone, but did connect on a 23-yard field goal with 5:19 left in the game.
“We just talked about how the first half was over, there’s nothing you can go back and do about it,” Fulton said. “We had to go back out and win the next play. Just keep plugging and stay positive.”
Cave Spring 0 0 3 0 — 3
Blacksburg 21 27 0 7 — 55
B — Mohamed 15 pass from Goforth (Poland kick)
B — Goforth 35 interception (Poland kick)
B — Mitchell 4 run (Poland kick)
B — Mohamed 73 pass from Goforth (Poland kick)
B — Gholston 26 pass from Goforth (Poland kick)
B — Mitchell 73 run (Poland miss)
B — Mitchell 38 pass from Goforth (Poland kick)
CS — Mitchem 23 FG
B — Elliot 4 run (Poland kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
B CS
First downs 10 10
Rushing-yards 28-236 33-115
Passing yards 183 45
Comp-Att-Int 8-12-1 4-14-2
Fumbles-lost 2-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-29 6-54
Punts-Avg. 0-0 1-32
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Blacksburg, Mitchell 5-89, Goforth 6-55, Epperley 7-44, Elliott 6-18, Kirk 1-6, Duncan 3-24. Cave Spring, Duncan 15-62, Reeves 6-18, Milby 2-4, Coates 7-24, Carmelo 4-5.
PASSING — Blacksburg, Goforth 7-7-175, Epperley 1-5-8-1. Cave Spring, Duncan 4-12-45-2, Carmelo 0-2-1.
RECEIVING — Blacksburg, Gholston 2-23, Mohamed 3-100, Mitchell, 2-52. Cave Spring, Heslep 2-30, Chapman 1-7, Robinson 1-8.
