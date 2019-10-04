Blacksburg did not play its best high football game and won. Patrick Henry was not at peak performance either, and paid for it.
The visiting Bruins overcame sundry errors with big plays and tenacity down the stretch to pull out the 31-20 River Ridge District victory.
The Patriots still had their chances despite breakdowns on special teams, offensive execution problems, and an excess of penalties. Those issue will certainly be addressed in practice next week in preparation for an important matchup with Salem.
“We learned we’re very resilient tonight,” said Bruins coach Eddie Sloss, whose team moved to 4-2, 1-1. “After a tough loss to Salem last week, we weren’t very happy with the way we played. Salem’s a fine football team and we learned a lot. We had some good practices this week.”
PH (4-2, 1-1) had closed to 24-20 when quarterback Roy Gunn finished a 68-yard march with a point-blank, 1-yard plunge late in the third quarter. New life came when the Bruins coughed up their third fumble four plays into their next drive to give PH the ball at its 25.
A promising Patriots advance collapsed after Gunn was sacked on consecutive snaps after the drive reached the Blacksburg 13.
The Bruins capitalized on the stop when Brian Mitchell capped off a great individual performance with a 29-yard sprint to the end zone with 4 minutes 25 seconds left.
The Patriots had no more answers.
“Flat out, we didn’t play well enough to win that game,” PH coach Alan Fiddler said. “We made way too many mistakes, too many turnovers. Special teams breakdowns, too many penalties – we didn’t deserve to win that game.”
The Patriots did have one particularly electrifying scoring play, a double pass from Gunn to Trace Pedigo, who then found an open Tashawn Webb. The receiver broke a tackle in the open field and raced in for the 80-yard TD.
“We’d never run that play before,” Fiddler said.
Mitchell had 161 yards rushing and intercepted a pair of Gunn passes.
“He’s always having big games,” Bruins wide receiver Karim Mohamed said. “He’s the powerhouse of our team.”
Mohamed had a 84-yard kickoff return for a score. That was the last of three straight wild plays — the double pass, a 24-yard fumble scoop and score from the Patriots’ Jamerron Jones, then the Mitchell return.
Blacksburg had scored earlier with a 19-yard fumble recovery by Darius Norris.
“We learned how to fight through adversity tonight,” Mohamed said.
