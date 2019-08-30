PEARISBURG — The three sure things in life in Timesland are death, taxes and Giles and Blacksburg facing off in the regular-season opener of the high school football season.
In the 2019 edition of the rivalry, Blacksburg’s Luke Goforth threw for 151 yards and two touchdowns while the Bruins’ defense shut out the Giles’ single-wing attack for a 24-0 victory in the traditional opener for both schools on Friday night.
Goforth, who was making his first start at quarterback replacing three-year starter Grant Johnston, wasted little time to show his skill at his new position as he connected with Karim Mohamed on a 47-yard touchdown pass on the Bruins’ first offensive play from scrimmage to make it 7-0 at the 9:45 mark of the first quarter.
“We designed that probably on Tuesday in practice when we studied the film and saw there was an opportunity to throw to Karim there,” Goforth said of the opening score.
Later in the opening quarter, Goforth hit running back Brian Mitchell over the middle for a 14-yard scoring strike to double the lead to 14-0 with 3:26 left in the first.
Mitchell had a team-high four receptions for 39 yards, while wide receiver Joshua Gholston led the Bruins in receiving yards with 61 totaled over three catches.
The senior quarterback said he had been looking forward to the 2019 opener for quite some time after backing up Johnston for so long.
“I was excited. I learned from a great starter in Grant Johnston,” Goforth said. “Learning behind him was what led to this start.”
Despite the score, Giles dominated the time of possession in the first half as the Spartans ran 36 offensive plays over the first two quarters to just 12 plays run by the Bruins. The Blacksburg defense, however, bent but didn’t break keeping the Spartans off the scoreboard.
Woodgrove used a similar strategy of controlling the ball and dominating time of possession to knock off the Bruins in last year’s Class 4 state semifinal.
“I did see some similarities to the Woodgrove game, but we kept Giles from scoring,” Blacksburg coach Eddie Sloss said. “Actually, I didn’t think of the Woodgrove game one single time tonight.”
Sloss added that having extra time to prepare for the single-wing offense in the preseason benefited his squad in Friday’s opener.
“We never look past Giles,” Sloss said. “It’s probably good that we have a couple of weeks to prepare for them.”
Giles’ best first-half scoring opportunity came after Blacksburg’s second touchdown, when the Spartans drove to the Bruins’ 20 in a 15-play drive that took over eight minutes .
The drive ended, though, when Giles running back Chaston Ratcliffe was stopped for no gain on a fourth-and-4 run.
The Spartans again had a long possession on their first drive of the third quarter going 64 yards in 14 plays in just under eight minutes to the Blacksburg 10.
Facing a fourth-and-1 from the 10, Giles back Dominic Collini was stuffed on a run up the middle for a yard loss ending the Spartans’ last scoring chance on the night.
“We had a good drive going, but we let a guy slip through there that we shouldn’t have,” Giles coach Jeff Williams said.
Blacksburg (1-0) extended its lead to 21-0 on its opening drive of the third quarter when Mitchell scored his second touchdown of the night on an 8-yard scamper with 9:44 left in the period.
“Blacksburg has a good team again. Their overall team speed was hard for us to match,” Williams said. “We got kids that play hard. We just got to keep working.”
