DALEVILLE — Appalachian State scored an upset win over Virginia Tech this week on the recruiting trail by landing a verbal commitment from Lord Botetourt offensive lineman Troy Everett.
Tech was seen as a heavy favorite to land the three-star lineman, who admits he’s a lifelong fan of the program just like his dad. The presence of former teammate Jesse Hanson on the Hokies didn’t hurt either. Hanson signed last year and was working hard to reunite with his friend.
Everett went in a different direction.
“When they offered me, it was surreal, but I had to take away the fandom part of it,” Everett said on Wednesday. “It was nothing really that they didn’t do, that’s a lot of the stuff I’ve seen online — ‘Oh, it’s the [Tech] coaches’ — it had nothing to do with that. They did a great job. App just fits me better.”
Everett’s visit to App State for a game back in September left a huge impression. The Mountaineers’ interest in Everett never wavered even as the program went through its second head coaching change in as many years when Eliah Drinkwitz left for Missouri in December.
App State promoted offensive line coach Shawn Clark to fill the vacancy.
“Honestly, when the new coaching staff got there, I started hearing from them even more,” Everett said. “It was every single day, they would text me, my mom, my dad and sometimes even my sister.”
The Mountaineers offered Everett on March 18, when his recruitment was in full swing. Everett, who had more than 20 scholarship offers, wasn’t quite prepared for the constant barrage of messages he got from coaching staff when the NCAA instituted a dead period in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Everett quickly narrowed down his list and didn’t waste any time making a decision. One factor that ended up working against Tech was the school’s close proximity to home, with Everett liking the idea of going out-of-state.
“I’m kind of done now, I’m not going to lie,” Everett said with a laugh. “All this recruiting stuff happened just this year for me. It was fun at first, you are getting all this attention and stuff, but now you are sitting and your phone is like, ‘ boom, boom, boom, boom.’ Now that it’s out there, I feel 100% better.”
Salem brings back ex-volleyball coach
Salem announced on Wednesday that Beth Denton will be the Spartans’ next volleyball coach. This will be her second stint with program.
The Cave Spring and James Madison graduate spent six seasons at Salem from 2009-14. Her 2013 team came within a victory of reaching the Class 4A state tournament.
She left coaching after the 2014 season but continued to teach math at the high school since then.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.