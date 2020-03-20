Four seasons passed before Will Fields decided he was up for another challenge as a head high school football coach.
An assistant coach at Alleghany the past four years and the head coach at Bath County 14 campaigns before that, Fields has been tapped to succeed Gary Burdette to take charge of the struggling Mountaineers program.
“When he stepped down, I gave it a lot of thought,” said Fields, 48. “Then I decided to throw my hat in the ring.”
There’s plenty of work to do at Alleghany assuming that the coronavirus pandemic-forced shutdown of Virginia High School League competition is called off in time for football season 2020.
The Mountaineers have had but three winning seasons in the 21st century, the last of those coming in 2010 during the Jack Baker coaching administration.
In the seven seasons of the Burdette era, the ledger reads 20-53 including 1-19 the last two. Alleghany dropped from the Blue Ridge District to the smaller enrollment Three Rivers prior to the 2018 season.
“We have struggled the last couple of years because the school has shrunk quite a bit really quickly,” he said. “I think it has kind of normalized a little bit in terms of where we are going to be.”
The enrollment drop has Alleghany at 700 by the last VHSL count, and has dropped to Class 2. The loss of student population has an impact, Fields said.
“It’s reflected in the football program. There are fewer players out there.”
The competition certainly has not let up much. In the Blue Ridge District, Lord Botetourt, Northside, and Staunton River were state championship contenders in recent years.
Over in the Three Rivers, which Alleghany relocated to prior to the 2018-19 season, Radford was Class 2 runner-up in 2018 and Giles and Glenvar back-to-back state champs in 2013 and 2014, the Spartans for the second time since 2005.
“We’ve been in the Three Rivers for two years now and there are some tough teams there,” he said. “We’re looking up at them. We know what we have to build toward.”
