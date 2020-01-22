Alleghany High School will have a new head football coach in 2020 for just the second time in almost 20 seasons.
Gary Burdette said Wednesday that he has resigned after seven years in charge of the Mountaineers' football fortunes.
Alleghany posted a 20-53 overall record under Burdette, a 1984 Alleghany graduate who served for 10 seasons as a Mountaineers assistant coach under Jack Baker and one year under the late Mark Keith.
Burdette, 53, said he is scheduled for a hip replacement late this spring and he informed Alleghany's administration that he would need some time away from the football program during his rehabilitation.
"I went in and told them I was going to have some things going on and I couldn't do any summer workouts or anything like that," Burdette said. "They said, 'Well, maybe it's the time to go another way.'
"I think it was a mutual parting of the ways. Forced out, I wouldn't say it was that, but they weren't begging me to stay either."
Alleghany principal Dwayne Ross praised Burdette's work as head coach.
"He did a great job while he's been our football coach," Ross said. "He's always had great character and he's instilled that in our student-athletes."
Alleghany's football program moved from the Blue Ridge District to the Three Rivers District, and made the transition from the Class 3 enrollment division down to Class 2 during Burdette's tenure.
The Mountaineers posted successive 4-7 seasons from 2015-17, but just prior to the 2018 season the football program lost the services of more than a dozen players who were enrolled at nearby Boys Home of Virginia.
When Boys Home fully became a private school, those athletes were no longer eligible at Alleghany.
"That had a big impact in our program, just the loss of kids," said Burdette, who worked under four athletic directors at the school in seven years. "When I started here we were 900-plus kids. Now we're down to 620 or something.
"We were able to keep our varsity and JV going, but it was tight. Some of these bigger schools have been shutting down JV. We made it work."
Alleghany finished 0-10 in 2018 and 1-9 last fall with a lone victory over Bath County in Week 2.
The last Alleghany head coach to complete his tenure with a winning overall record was Kenny Higgins in 1989.
Burdette also serves as an assistant coach with Alleghany's varsity wrestling and baseball programs.
He does not expect his hip surgery to affect his baseball job.
"It shouldn't," he said. "I've got to lose 50 pounds so it will take a while. Hopefully, the surgery can happen in June."
Alleghany posted the job opening Wednesday and will have a new head coach for 2020.
Burdette said he would like to coach football again, somewhere.
"I played on this field, and I've done a lot of sweating on this field for these guys so I care about them and I want them to be successful," he said.
"We'll see what the future holds. I'm not shutting out any opportunities. I still love coaching football so I'm hoping that door stays open."
