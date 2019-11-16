There were two girls races Saturday in the VHSL Class 2 state cross country championships at Green Hill park.
One for Virginia High senior Kelsey Harrington and one for everyone else.
Harrington, one of the most dominant performers relative to classification in VHSL history, smoked the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 55.1 seconds to win the individual title by 2 minutes, 31 seconds over Floyd County senior Solace Church.
While Harrington’s winning time would have placed her ninth in the Class 2 boys meet, there was still plenty of glory up for grabs.
Radford claimed the lion’s share as the Bobcats took home the team championship by placing three runners inside the top 10 to score 50 points and claim a 37-point margin over second-place Glenvar.
Juniors Emma Hastings-Crummey and Abby Barnes finished sixth and seventh, respectively, for Radford, while senior Anneliese Stewart was right behind in eighth.
Freshman Angie Lin followed with an 11th-place effort and junior Ellie Buskill finished the scoresheet in 29th.
The championship was the fifth in the last seven years for Radford, which won four consecutive Group 1A crowns from 2013-16.
Veteran coach Mike Carrow thought a 2019 championship was possible, particularly with five-time champ Maggie Walker safely ensconced in the Class 3 ranks.
“I knew we were getting everybody healthy from a year ago,” Carrow said. “We had a lot of injuries last year. We only had five girls last year. I knew we were putting together a pretty good team.
“I was expecting good things from this group.”
Hastings-Crummey, who missed the entire 2018 season with an injury, led a pack of Radford runners that stuck together and finished strong.
“That’s what they’ve done all year,” Carrow said. “They ran a perfect race.”
Graham and Stewart were happy to help Radford get back on top in the final event of their prep careers.
“Last year I was injured and we didn’t race very well,” Graham said. “This year we changed it up and came out successful. It’s a feeling like no other.”
Stewart said grinding for finishes in 2018 helped the Bobcats become stronger this fall.
“We weren’t completely sure we were going to win because we didn’t want to get our hopes up, but we knew,” she said.
The Radford seniors already had their plans for a celebration mapped out.
“Hopefully going somewhere nice to eat,” Graham said.
“And a team sleepover,” Stewart added.
Seven runners from the Three Rivers District finished in the top 10, led by Church’s 19:26.1 runner-up clocking behind Harrington, who smashed the course record of 17:31 that she set earlier this year in the Knights Crossing Invitational.
“I don’t think any of the girls were really paying attention to her,” Church said. “I think we all kind of accepted that she’s a different breed.
“I wasn’t really expecting to get second place, but everybody else except Kelsey, I knew I had the potential to run with them. I tried to get out a little bit quicker than usual and see how it all turned out.”
Region 2C champ Carly Wilkes of Glenvar was fourth, followed by Floyd’s Zoe Belshan fifth and Floyd’s Nadine Shannon in ninth.
Union of Wise County won the boys team title ahead of Strasburg with Radford third and Glenvar fourth. Region 2C champ Alleghany lost a tiebreaker with Madison County for fifth place.
Radford’s William Hartig was the highest placing Timesland boys runner in fourth place, 21.2 seconds behind the 16:00.00 of champion George Austin III of East Rockingham, a sophomore.
Glenvar’s Daniel Zearfoss was 10th.
