The calendar read November, but Saturday at Green Hill Park was May Day.
And that was bad news for almost everyone not wearing a pair of Parry McCluer running shoes.
Parry McCluer’s brother-sister combo of senior Dylan May and sophomore Kensey May each claimed individual championships in the VHSL Class 1 cross country meet on the 5-kilometer course.
Dylan May avenged his 2018 runner-up finish to Holston’s Jordan Keith by claiming the boys title in 15 minutes, 54.6 seconds as he led the Fighting Blues to the team championship.
Kensey May preceded her older brother on the podium as she won by nearly a full minute with a time of 18:42.2 to become Parry McCluer’s first girls state cross country champion.
“In middle school I never really thought about it, but now that it’s a reality, it’s really cool,” Kensey said of the sibling sweep.
Tears streaked down Dylan May’s face after his winning effort paved the way for Parry McCluer’s boys team title.
Figthing Blues teammates Cooper Braddy, Trevor Tomlin and Kedryn Chandler finished seventh, eighth and ninth; respectively; while Brenden Plogger placed 14th to also earn all-state honors.
“This season has been so hard for me,” Dylan said. “I’ve been dealing with injuries every single week, and I’ve been working my butt off. Two weeks ago I was getting emotionally tired and physically tired.
“It was hard to keep motivated. My team just kept me going. I’m so proud of my team. We worked really hard.”
May was the Timesland boys runner of the year in 2018, but he placed second behind Keith at the state meet.
Saturday, the tall senior built a big midrace lead and held on for an 11.6-second victory over the Region 1D champion. Auburn’s Adam Downs finished fifth with George Wythe’s Josh Tomiak sixth.
“The first mile, I felt like it started off a little slow but I picked it up until I took the lead,” May said. “In the second mile I realized I had a little bit of a gap, and I just tried to capitalize on it.”
Parry McCluer barely had a boys team when May moved to Buena Vista from Bozeman, Montana, after his father, Clint, was named head cross country coach at Southern Virginia University.
“We had a good program, then it went down a little bit, then we didn’t have a team,” Parry McCluer coach Chris Poluikis said. “Dylan just kind of set the tone. When people see someone killing workouts every day, they’re just like, ‘OK.’ ”
The May family is headed back out west.
Dylan will run for Southern Idaho University, while Kensey will enroll in high school next fall in Missoula, Montana, where her father already has begun his new job as the men’s and women’s head coach at the University of Montana.
Kensey’s farewell to the VHSL was memorable after her 2018 runner-up finish in the Class 1 state meet despite a late-season bout of bronchitis and a sinus infection.
“It feels good,” she said. “I mostly wanted time. I wanted to break 18 [minutes] and I didn’t do very good. This was probably the race I hurt the most, and I wished it was because I was going faster.”
The Parry McCluer sophomore’s heart rate picked up when she had to avoid a dog that got a little too interested in her footwork.
“Someone was walking their dog down the trail,” she said. “I was like, ‘It’s OK, the dog’s running off to the side.’ Then he ran in front of me. I kind of just ran a little away from him.”
Kensey May’s time was 58.2 seconds ahead of runner-up Rachel Weghorst of Rappahannock County.
George Wythe freshman Camryn Hardin placed third, but she got to hoist the first-place team trophy as the Maroons scored 39 points to outrun Galileo (88), third-place Auburn (112) and fourth-place Parry McCluer (116).
George Wythe likely will be heard from in years to come. The Maroons placed sophomore Morgan Dalton in sixth, junior Nevada Kincer in 12th, freshman Kaleigh Temple in 13th and freshman Kara Temple in 15th in addition to Hardin’s third-place run.
Dalton won the individual championship in 2018, but she missed the first 2½ months of this season with nagging injuries.
“I thought next year was our year, because of our youth,” George Wythe coach Steve Golliher said. “Even though Morgan was out for so long, she’s our inspirational leader. Actually I owe it to her for making a lot of our other girls faster. She’s been with us every day.
“Once we got closer to the postseason, I realized we had a pretty good chance.”
