Many of the competitors in the VHSL Class 3 boys cross country championships came to Green Hill Park on Saturday with one goal in mind:
Prevent Western Albemarle from a 1-2-3-4-5 sweep of the top five spots.
Mission accomplished for Austin Hayden.
The Cave Spring senior put a black Knights jersey in the middle of Western Albemarle’s blue and gold victory parade with a fourth-place finish, but the Warriors grabbed positions 1, 2, 3, 5 and 6 to dominate the meet.
Led by individual champ Jack Eliason in 15 minutes, 15 seconds, Western had a 65-point margin over second-place Christiansburg.
Joe Hawkes placed second and Stuart Terrill was third for Western Albemarle, but Hayden’s time of 15:52.6 put him in front of Warriors Joseph Taylor and Thomas Kallen.
“I’m not going to lie. The only thing motivating me there at the end was just [to] break them up,” Hayden said. “I’ve got to be happy with that.
“They had 1 through 5 there at one point. I wanted to try to get third, but their third-place guy pulled away a little bit. They’re a very, very well-trained team. They ran smart. They always do.”
Christiansburg’s runner-up finish behind powerful Western Albemarle was noteworthy.
Ethan Wilson led the way for the Blue Demons in seventh place, one spot ahead of Hidden Valley’s Noah Harding.
The Region 3D champs safely earned the runner-up trophy with 80 points to 130 for third-place Maggie Walker.
It was a strong finish for Christiansburg under head coach Shane Guynn, who returned to his former coaching job following several years away from the sport.
“Our big thing was we were going to run our race plan and not run somebody else’s today,” Guynn said. “Our boys performed as they needed to today.”
With 11 of the top 22 spots taken up by individual entrants whose scores did not count toward the team standings, many runners well back in the pack still provided important points.
Trey Wilson (23rd), Lawson Mecom (26th), Davis Farmer (37th) and Caleb Hatcher (38th) scored for the Blue Demons, who lost four starters from a strong 2018 team.
“Not a lot of them ran on the varsity squad [in 2018],” said Guynn, who also is an assistant principal at Christiansburg. “They really worked hard this year to build the team concept.”
Hidden Valley made a run at the girls title, but the Titans placed a close third with 66 points behind champion Maggie Walker (48) and runner-up Western Albemarle (62) and were denied a second straight Class 3 championship,
“On paper going into the meet, they were a 21-point favorite over us,” Hidden Valley coach Dan King said. “They beat us by 20.
“Maggie Walker beat the field. They were great. They attacked that third mile like nobody else did.”
Maggie Walker’s Mary Caroline Heinen won the individual title in 17:52.9 ahead of Western’s Jenna Stutzman.
Cave Spring’s Jessica Palisca was Timesland’s only top 10 finisher in sixth place.
Hidden Valley’s Sadie Wagner (12th) and Sarah Blanton (13th) earned all-state status inside the top 15.
