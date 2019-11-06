Add two more medals to Glenvar's cross county leaders, Carly Wilkes and Daniel Zearfoss.
The two sophomores claimed individual titles in Tuesday's Region 2C cross country meet, held at Roanoke County's Green Hill Park — located about 5 kilometers from the Highlanders' home base.
Zearfoss won the boys title in a time of 16 minutes, 45 seconds. Wilkes cruised to victory fin 20:08.
"Today wasn't my best race honestly and it even seemed a little longer than [5k], but I am happy with the result and I'm excited for [state]," Wilkes said. "There is a tough girl [Kelsey Harrington from Virginia High] that will be tough to beat, but I'm going to give it my best."
The boys team standings provided a little more drama.
Classs 2 newcomer Alleghany (73) edged out Three Rivers District rivals Radford (77) and Glenvar (78) for the boys team title. Floyd County, which scored 90 points was the team left out, as the top three advance to the state meet, which will be a week from Saturday again at Green Hill Park (although it will be run on a different course).
"I'm hoping for a personal best," Zearfoss said. "But I'd really like to finish first."
Alleghany had three runners finish in the top 11 to boost their standing, led by third-place finisher Erik Honaker.
The Mountaineers had not won a boys title in cross country since 1990, two years before current coach Jeremy Bartley was on the squad as a freshman.
"I'm really happy with their performance today," Bartley said. "The boys have really trained hard all year as a team and they earned this title today as a team. They really wanted it and they showed up."
Levi Counts finished seventh overall for Alleghany, and was joined by Mason Honaker, Andrew Peck and Randall Deschler in recording times for the Mountaineers.
Radford will be making its 17th consecutive trip to state.
Also qualifying as individuals were Chatham's Caleb Wright (second) and Gabriel Medlin (sixth), Floyd County's Austin Graham and Miles Baldwin, and James River's Cole Miller, who finished sixth.
On the girls side, Radford (36) had four racers finish in the top eight spots, led by junior Emma Hastings-Crummey in fourth, and claimed the title in a tough battle over Glenvar (52) and Floyd County (73). This was the third consecutive year that the three state qualifiers were made up of the combinations of the three schools, with the Buffaloes winning the title in 2017 and the Highlanders claiming last year's championship.
"I thought we ran really well both today and throughout the season, our top five all made all-region and usually when that happens you're going to have some success," Radford coach Mike Carrow said. "We had some boys who were feeling a little sick today so I'm really proud of both teams."
Following Hastings-Crummey were Abby Barnes, Anneliese Stewart, Angie Lin and Ellie Buskill in recording times for Radford.
Individual qualifiers for the girls included Savnnah Lawson from Nelson County, Alivia Hoover from Alleghany, Abbagail Link from James River, Katie Brintle from Patrick County and Ruth Brown from Giles.
