Franklin County sophomore Kylie Cooper has had quite the start to her high school career.
The cross country and track prodigy has won double-digit cross country meets over the past two seasons, and also took the winner’s medal in the 1,600 meters in the VHSL Class 6 outdoor state track and field meet in June.
Cooper is fresh off a third-place finish in last week’s Region 6A race, sending her to her second consecutive state meet on Saturday at the Great Meadow course in The Plains.
After a 12th-place finish in 2018, Cooper has a goal of her finishing in the top seven runners this time.
“[Kylie] is one of the more impressive athletes that I’ve had the fortune to coach during my time here,” Franklin County coach Chris Williams said. “Her hard work and dedication to training year-round is second to none and is what really makes her special. I would love to see her finish in the top seven this weekend.
While Cooper said her goal for Saturday is a higher finish than 2018. She would love to break the elusive 19-minute barrier at a national meet in North Carolina where she will compete later this month.
“Saturday’s race for me is all going to be about the place, top five would be great,” she said. “I’m really saving my time for nationals to try to set my personal best.”
While Cooper has proved to be quite adept at longer distances, her true passion is actually for the mile and shorter races.
She qualified for the 400 meters at the 6A outdoor state meet and raced a leg of the 3,200-meter relay, but saved a majority of her energy for the 1,600, which she won in 4 minutes, 58.50 seconds.
“The longer races, you really have to depend more on strategy and all of your training, for the shorter distances I can just go all out,” Cooper said. “I didn’t even run the mile until last year and only actually raced it three or four times but it’s definitely my favorite now.”
Winning the championship last year surely didn’t hurt her feelings on the distance.
Cooper is not a front-runner.
Her normal strategy is to stay in the top pack of runners early in the longer races and then methodically make her way to the top.
“I try to stay in the top five or so and then just try to work my way up from there but it really just depends on the race and how I’m feeling,” she said.
Sophomore Addie Shorter finished just behind Cooper in fourth place at the region meet last week, and freshman Nathan Atchue finished second in the boys race, just 4 seconds behind winner Wesley Bond of Landstown.
The Eagles narrowly missed nabbing one of the three team spots for the girls state meet, finishing fourth behind Floyd Kellam, Ocean Lakes and Cosby.
“It’s really a blessing to have a team full of solid runners who push each other in practice every day,” Williams said. “They all have such a drive to succeed and it’s contagious to the rest of the team.”
Cooper enjoys the camaraderie.
“We’re good friends outside of sports, too, and that helps to keep us close,” she said. “It’s really helpful to have others who push me to improve my times and to train with throughout the year.”
