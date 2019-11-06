DUBLIN — Senior Alistair Bushey’s course record highlighted a strong performance by Blacksburg, as the Bruins swept the team titles at the Region 4D cross country meet on Wednesday at Randolph Park.
Bushey’s winning time of 15 minutes, 54 seconds crushed the venue’s top mark on the park’s course by nearly 9 seconds. He also broke the regional record.
“Before the meet, my coach pulled me over and told me the course record was 16:03, but that really wasn’t my goal today,” Bushey said. “I just wanted to win.”
Landon Dinkel’s runner-up finish helped the Bruins edge out Jefferson Forest by four points for the team title, even though the Cavaliers had runners place third, fourth, fifth and sixth.
Blacksburg countered Jefferson Forest’s effort by placing five runners in the top 13 for an overall score of 33 points. The Cavaliers’ fifth fastest runner finished in 19th, leaving Jefferson Forest with a final total of 37.
“We definitely knew that it would be close,” Bushey said. “We met as a team to make sure to be focused before the race on who we’d need to pass.”
Salem’s Christian Crawley finished seventh as the Spartans edged out E.C. Glass by two points to earn the region’s third team spot in the Class 4 meet, which will be a week from Saturday at The Plains.
Pulaski County’s Evan Hull claimed an individual spot to the state meet with a 17th place finish.
On the girls side, Blacksburg had four runners place in the top five as the Bruins again topped Jefferson Forest for the team title.
Kaitlynn Wolfe (second), Audrey Ling (third), Annika Griggs (fourth) and Mari Garza (fifth) led the way for the Bruins, who finished with a total of 21 points to easily outpace the Cavaliers, who totaled 45 points.
Wolfe’s effort was particularly impressive, considering that the senior was running in her first race after missing seven weeks due to a strained hip flexor .
“I was happy with the race, but I’m hoping next weekend at states that I can do better than that,” Wolfe said.
Wolfe and E.C Glass senior Jette Davidson had separated from the pack by the 2-mile mark with Davidson holding the lead. Despite Wolfe’s best efforts, she couldn’t overcome the deficit, as Davidson pulled away for the win in a time of 18:14, which beat Wolfe’s meet and venue record by 1 second.
“Coming into the race I didn’t know where I was,” Wolfe said of her race conditioning. “I didn’t really have the strength for that last mile yet, but [Davidson] put on a big move and I couldn’t go with her.”
Wolfe finished in a time of 18:39.
Davidson’s winning performance also helped propel E.C. Glass to a third-place finish in the team competition with 92 points earning the Hilltoppers a spot at the state meet. Salem was fourth with 103 points.
Even though the Spartans didn’t qualify for states as a team, the Spartans’ Alyssa Ingerson (14th), Claire Peterson (16th) and Anna Pitts (23rd) all earned spots on an individual level.
Other state qualifiers from Timesland were Pulaski County’s Madison Woolwine (18th) and Allyson Castle (22nd).
