CHRISTIANSBURG — Blacksburg’s running depth was on full display Saturday morning as the Bruins swept the team titles at the Blue Demon Invitational in Christiansburg.
Kaitlynn Wolfe led the way in the girls division, as the Blacksburg senior pulled out to the lead in the opening stages of the race and never looked back, cruising to a victory in a time of 19 minutes, 37 seconds. Her Bruins teammate Audrey Link was Wolfe’s closest competition finishing second in 21:01.
“I wanted to go out in front. I did not want to go out too fast, but just maintain my pace,” Wolfe said. “I was a little surprised nobody went out with me.”
While Saturday was the Bruins’ first meet of the season, Wolfe had plenty of previous experience running the challenging course known for its hilly terrain between Christiansburg Primary School and Christiansburg Elementary, and she believed that benefited her.
“This is my fifth time running this course,” Wolfe said. “Knowing the course helps knowing where the hills are.”
Behind Wolfe and Link, Blacksburg had three other runners finish in the top 12 — Annika Griggs (seventh), Emily Wolfe (10th) and Mia Jones (12th).
The Bruins compiled a team score of 29, which easily outpaced runner-up Pacer Home School’s score of 52.
Carroll County senior Kristen Wheatley finished third in the girls race with a time of 21:14.
The story was similar on the boys side, where the Bruins placed five runners in the top 17 to edge out Christiansburg by 11 points for the team title.
Alistair Bushey’s second-place finish led the way for the Bruins followed by Landon Dinkel (fourth), Cade Green (eighth), Ben Schmitt (12th) and Oscar Codddington (17th).
Blacksburg coach Brandon Bear said in previous years his squad has come into the Christiansburg race with different objectives. This year he was looking to use it as a gauge for what to expect the rest of the season.
“Coming into the race, I tried to minimize specific expectations,” Bear said. “This time I wanted to see what we could do in the heat and humidity and see how they would pace themselves. Considering the conditions, I think they did pretty well.”
The boys race was won by Virginia Episcopal’s Daniel O’Brien, who blistered the course in a time of 16:23 — 51 seconds ahead of runner-up Bushey.
It was the first time that O’Brien, a senior, had ran the course, but he said he wanted to run it to prepare him for similar layouts he’ll see later in the year. While he took the victory, O’Brien said the Christiansburg course lived up to its reputation.
“It’s tough. I went out too quick, but it was a learning experience,” O’Brien said. “I definitely wanted to take it out hard. Maybe not that hard, but I was excited for it being the first race of the year. It pretty much went to plan.”
Cave Spring’s Austin Hayden finished third in 17:23, while Ethan Wilson was the host school’s top finisher coming in fifth in a time of 17:37 for Christiansburg.
Blacksburg’s 43 points beat out Christiansburg’s total of 54 while VES came in third off the strength of O’Brien’s performance with 85 points. Cave Spring was a close fourth finishing with 88 points.
