BLACKSBURG — After racing in Richmond just four days earlier, Blacksburg’s cross country teams didn’t appear worn out Wednesday afternoon.
The Bruins successfully defended their boys and girls team crowns at the 46th annual Metro Championships at Blacksburg High School.
Blacksburg had competed in the MileStat Invitational on Saturday in suburban Richmond. Bruins coach Brandon Bear said he knew the fast turnaround would be difficult, but also thought it would be beneficial to prepare his squad for upcoming regional and state competitions.
“We raced really hard this past weekend in Richmond, and I knew they would be tired,” Bear said. “It was going to be tough, and I wanted it to be tough. I was happy how they did.”
Senior Alistair Bushey led the way for Blacksburg in the boys race, winning in 16 minutes, 18 seconds after coming in third in last year’s Metro. Bushey defeated last year’s Metro winner, Cave Spring’s Austin Hayden, by just under 7 seconds.
Bushey, who ran a 15:39 in finishing fourth at the MileStat race, said he was aware how close Hayden was to him as the race wound down.
“Coming out of the 800-meter loop, I glanced behind me and saw him. Then I heard people calling his name as he got closer,” Bushey said. “When we got to the top of the final loop, I picked it up. I didn’t want him to beat me again.”
Hayden said weather conditions were less windy than last year, causing him to change his pre-race strategy.
“I didn’t go out guns-blazing this year,” Hayden said. “I went out with a more conservative pace and tried to catch him at the end.”
Bushey admitted after the race that he had no particular strategy, as he was still dealing with the aftereffects of Saturday’s race.
“My calves were sore all week. I didn’t think I’d do well,” Bushey said. “I decided to just stick with my teammates, but after the first mile I felt good and I pushed it.”
Blacksburg had four runners in the top 15 and its 48 points easily outpaced runner-up Auburn’s total of 140.
Franklin County’s Nathan Atchue finished third, while Blacksburg’s Landon Dinkel and Patrick Henry’s Charles Murphy rounded out the top five.
In the girls race, Franklin County’s Kylie Cooper edged out teammate Addie Shorter to take the title in 19:24.
After finishing eighth in last year’s race as a freshman, Cooper said she was prepared to handle the hilly terrain around the Blacksburg High course.
“Our [home] course is hilly, but there’s only one big hill. This course has lots of hills,” Cooper said. “I was just trying to stay in the top five for the first mile. Then I wanted to move out front and see what I could do.”
When Cooper made her move, Shorter, who finished in 19:57, went to the front as well. Having her teammate push her to the finish line came as no surprise to Cooper.
“We do that every day in practice” Cooper said.
Blacksburg’s depth paid dividends in the team competition as the Bruins placed six runners in the top 10, led by Audrey Link’s third-place finish.
Rounding out the top five were Blacksburg’s Mari Garza and Glenvar’s Carly Wilkes.
Blacksburg’s total of 31 points bested runner-up Glenvar which finished with 90 points.
The top 15 runners in each 5K race received medals, while the top seven in both events earned All-Metro first-team awards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.