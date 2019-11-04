The VISAA Division II state soccer tournament in Richmond will have a different look this season.
For the first time in nine years, the North Cross Raiders will not be on the pitch.
The defending state champion Raiders fell 2-0 in the state quarterfinal match to Seton School of Manassas. North Cross (15-7-1) had made the VISAA Division II final four the past eight seasons. Seton’s solid defense and goalkeeping prevented No. 9.
North Cross mounted continued offensive pressure, putting six shots on goal and having many more attempts that were not on frame. When the shots were accurate, Seton keeper Dominic Olszewski was there.
“They’re great opponents. Those guys are an awesome team,” Seton coach Bob Fioramonti said of North Cross. “We were lucky to come out of here keeping a clean sheet for the goalkeeper and the defense.”
Seton scored in the 12th minute when Anton Murray knocked in a goal off an indirect kick. After that, most of the game was played in the middle third or in front of Seton’s goal. North Cross stepped up the pressure after halftime, putting two shots on goal and taking six more, earning four corner kicks, without finding the net.
The Conquistadors (13-5) had only one ball into the North Cross penalty area and no shots through the first 24 minutes of the second half, until a deep ball was deflected over the end line. On the subsequent corner kick the ball was tapped in to Andrew Nguyen who rushed in from the right side and got an unobstructed shot that went inside the far post for an insurance goal.
Raiders coach James Brown said that goal deflated his team. Nguyen looked like he was not going to be part of the play, then he ran to the ball and attacked the goal.”
“The corner kick we sort of fell asleep,” Brown said. “They just played it in the kid walked away, then came out of nowhere. It was a great play by them.”
Seton had momentum and prevented the Raiders from mounting a serious scoring effort in the final minutes of the match.
“In the second half, we were starting to get things going. When they got that second goal that took the air out of our sails,” Brown said. “It was a good even match. We gave up two goals on two set pieces.”
Raiders keeper Zaid Fada finished with five saves.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.