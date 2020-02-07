Supposing that wide-open, net-flipping offense is your pleasure in high school basketball, you should have been at William Fleming on Friday night.
The Colonels combined with Blue Ridge District foe Lord Botetourt for 20 3-pointers and both teams shot from anywhere with startling accuracy before Fleming pulled away late for the 86-78 triumph.
With that, top seed (16-3, 9-1) Fleming heads back to the gym, first-round district tournament bye in hand, to prepare for Thursday’s semifinals at Staunton River. The Cavaliers (12-10, 6-4) will entertain the Golden Eagles in a first-round game at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
By the start of the fourth quarter, the Cavaliers trailed 65-61 in a back-and-forth contest in which there were eight ties and six lead swaps to that point. However, LB turnovers and a declining shooting touch allowed the Colonels to extend the lead to the finish behind Donovan St. Juste, Dashaun Grogan and Christian Goode.
“Our intensity picked up and so did our energy level,” St. Juste said. “We had started out slow, but we kept picking it up.”
The Colonels closed with a 21-point fourth quarter, their third period in succession in which they scored 20-plus points. Fleming also continued some outrageous marksmanship by making eight of their last 12 shots.
Adding it up, that amounted to 34-for-41 shooting for the team over four quarters. The Cavaliers were similarly scorching before cooling off in the fourth: 24 for 42 through three quarters.
“Lord Botetourt shot the lights out of the basketball,” winning coach Mickey Hardy said. “We shot the ball pretty well ourselves.”
Opposing coach Andrew Hart had no problem with that analysis.
“I thought we played really well, played hard on defense, and did some things we wanted to do,” he said. “We played one of our better games, but we didn’t exactly catch them on an off night.”
The Cavaliers enhanced their chances by surrendering zero turnovers in the first quarter. It was an indication of the quality of play that the teams combined for just six giveaways in the first half, four by LB.
“Our big emphasis was to try to limit turnovers and handle the ball strongly,” Hart said. “We did a really good job in the first quarter and that was why we were ahead. Not such a good job in the second quarter, but we made enough shots to make up for it.”
The Colonels had three players score at least 20 points including St. Juste (24, three 3s), Goode (20), and left-hander Grogan (20, two 3s).
“Hats off to my guys,” Hardy said. “They got down, things weren’t going our way, but we called a couple of timeouts to get back on track and started to play some defense and make some shots.”
The pacesetter for LB was Tanner Selkirk with 21 points, 12 of that coming from deep. Conner Tilley scored all his 15 from beyond the arc. Forward Kyle Arnholt added 16 points.
“I told Coach Marshall Ashford before the game that we were really going to have to work for this W,” Hardy said.
He was correct.
