William Fleming topped Northside 50-49 on Friday in a boys basketball game decided by the missed shots as much as those that scored.
The Colonels (12-3, 5-1 Blue Ridge District) used tenacious rebounding to climb out of a six-point, fourth-quarter hole. They scored six second-chance points in that quarter and had a 14-5 edge in the game in second-chance points.
For Fleming, three of those baskets came as third and fourth chances.
Coach Mickey Hardy said rebounding was an emphasis he preached at halftime.
“I told them, ‘If we’re going to compete with these guys and if we’re going to win the ballgame, we’re going to have to attack the glass a little harder,’ ” Hardy said.
Vikings coach Bill Pope knew the same would be true for his squad.
“It was a tough game. We were battling as hard as we could battle,” Pope said. “They are very tough on the boards. We had to rebound collectively, and I thought we did a pretty good job.”
Northside was better on the glass in the third period with a 13-6 edge, but Fleming won the rebounding battle 9-2 in the fourth. No coincidence that the Vikings took the lead after the break, but lost it in the fourth quarter.
“I liked our hustle, Hardy said “I said in a timeout to keep working. If we can hustle, we will give ourselves a chance to win the ballgame.”
Fleming junior Donovan St. Juste scored nine of his team-high 23 points in the final frame. His final two were the game’s deciding points. With the score tied in the final minute, St. Juste was not going to hold for a final shot.
“I was looking to score,” he said. “I was feeling it.”
His drive to the hoop caromed out but was rebounded by teammate Alex Fuller. He missed a stickback, but Dashaun Grogan grabbed the second offensive board, found St. Juste who was fouled to go to the line for the winning points. He said he knew the shots would fall, giving Fleming the lead with 30.1 seconds to play.
Ayrion Journiette staked the Vikings (12-5, 5-1) to a five-point lead with a trey from the left side with 5:30 to play for three of his 16 points.
St. Juste answered with a 21-foot bomb from just past the top of the key on the next possession.
After getting a stop, Christian Goode followed his shot on a drive, miss and stickback to tie the game 46-46 with 4:35 to play. Goode finished with 11 points and 11 boards.
Northside practiced extreme patience with the ball, looking for a high-percentage shot but after a long possession, lost the handle allowing Grogan to steal the ball and drive to the hole for the lead with 2:42 to play.
Hardy said Grogan’s main task was guarding Jordan Wooden, who had over 20 points in the teams’ first meeting. Wooden was held to 12 points this time.
The Colonels scored off five of their first seven possessions of the fourth quarter as Northside struggle to get a stop.
The first Northside rebound of the period came with 1:15 to play, allowing the Vikings to stay within two points. After a Northside miss, Jajuan Webb rebounded for the Colonels and was fouled. Wooden stole the subsequent inbound pass and was fouled on the shot. He sank both shots to tie the game with 40 seconds to play.
After St. Juste’s free throws, Northside had a final chance. Journiette was fouled when his shot to tie was contested with 5.5 seconds to go. He missed the first shot but made the second. St. Juste got the inbound pass and was fouled to seal the game.
“This was a great win against a great team,” Hardy said.
