Cave Spring boys basketball coach Jacob Gruse mopped some moisture off the floor at Roanoke’s Berglund Center on Saturday.
It figures because Hidden Valley made the undefeated Knights really sweat.
The underdog and undermanned Titans led in the fourth quarter before Cave Spring recovered for a 52-46 River Ridge District victory in the Leas Winter Classic.
Matthew Cagle scored the Knights’ final six points to finish with a game-high 14 for Cave Spring, which used the event as a district home game.
The 6-foot-7 senior center teamed with 6-8 Parker Huffman for a decisive size advantage in the paint, bagging a stickback and a low-post move for a 50-46 lead inside the final minute.
Cagle’s last bucket came when it appeared Hidden Valley might try to send the Knights to the foul line for a one-and-one.
“I was surprised,” Cagle said. “I thought they were going to foul right away. I found myself in that situation and took advantage of it.”
Cagle was presented the game’s MVP award by Roanoke mayor Sherman Lea.
“It was well-deserved for him,” Cave Spring coach Jacob Gruse said. “He worked really hard on both ends of the floor. It was a good bright spot for us.”
Huffman and Reed Pendleton backed Cagle with 12 points apiece, while Adnan Jasarevic added 10 for the Knights (11-0, 3-0). Pendleton’s stickback after an initial blocked shot put Cave Spring ahead to stay at 44-42.
Gruse was less than pleased with his team’s defense, which allowed the Titans access to the hoop much of the day.
When Jacob Nichols got behind the Knights for a transition layup early in the fourth quarter, Hidden Valley (3-10, 0-3) had wiped out all of a 14-point deficit to take a 40-39 lead.
“They played way harder than we did,” Gruse said. “We didn’t execute very well. We didn’t get into the flow. Give them some of the credit and blame us, too.
“As a staff, we didn’t do a great job preparing, or a great job of motivating. That falls directly on my shoulders. I’ve got to figure out a way to motivate our guys a little better.”
First-year Hidden Valley coach Phil Miron praised the effort of his depleted roster, which was led by 6-foot-4 junior center Manu Singh with 11 points.
“He’s the most improved player in the Roanoke Valley,” Gruse said.
The Titans have lost Tyler McDaniel and Silas Fitzgerald for the season with injuries, while returning starter Kelly Mitchell is no longer on the team.
Guard Stephen Bell is sidelined with an injury, but Miron said the 6-foot senior will return.
Sophomore Hunter Whittaker was promoted from the JV and he helped keep Hidden Valley in the game in the first half with five points.
“We played with heart,” Miron said. “We got after it. We were patient. And it is Cave Spring so that fires you up a little more.”
The game was played under less than ideal conditions. Condensation from the hockey ice beneath the floor made for a slippery surface.
“It was keeping everyone on their toes,” Cagle said. “You could see it in the stat line with all the walks and turnovers.”
No player on either team left the court injured.
“It was pretty slick,” Miron said. “You saw how many times [players] hit the floor. I appreciate the surroundings. It’s cool to play in a place like this, but with it sweating that bad … someone’s going to get hurt.”
HIDDEN VALLEY (3-9, 0-3)
Smiley 1 0-0 2, Nichols 4 0-0 8, Singh 4 3-4 11, Carroll 4 0-1 9, Stegall 3 1-1 7, Hart 2 0-0 4, Whittaker 2 0-0 5. Totals 20 4-6 46.
CAVE SPRING (11-0, 3-0)
Pendleton 4 3-4 12, Huffman 6 0-0 12, Cagle 6 2-2 14, Buster 1 2-3 4, Jasarevic 4 1-1 10, Duncan 0 0-0 0, Urgo 0 0-0 0, Bishop 0 0-0 0. Totals 21 8-10 52.
Hidden Valley 10 11 15 10 — 46
Cave Spring 21 12 6 13 — 52
3-point goals — Hidden Valley 2 (Whittaker, Carroll), Cave Spring 2 (Jasarevic, Pendleton). Total fouls — Hidden Valley 16, Cave Spring 6. Fouled out — none.
