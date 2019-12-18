The Salem boys basketball program’s past met its present Wednesday night.
The Spartans might just have a promising immediate future.
With former Salem head coach Charlie Morgan looking on from the stands, the Spartans connected on 31 field goals and rang up a 78-56 nondistrict victory over visiting William Byrd.
Morgan, who led Salem to VHSL Group AA championships in 1994 and 1999, left the coaching profession in 2018 after an outstanding career at Dobyns-Bennett High in Kingsport, Tennessee.
He dropped in to watch current Salem coach Kevin Garst — one of the stars on the 1994 championship team — work the sidelines.
“It means the world to me that he would come back,” Garst said. “I can’t tell you how many times we went fishing together. I can’t say enough good things.
“He talked to the guys for a minute before the game. It was good. It means a lot.”
Salem (3-1) faced an early 18-10 deficit as Byrd did damage on the offensive boards.
The game swung late in the second quarter when senior Alex Blanchard scored three successive buckets on a fast-break layup, a steal and layup and a drive down the lane.
Blanchard scored 15 points for Salem and Ethan English had a game-high 18, many coming by filling the lanes on the break and waiting for a pass from a teammate.
“We practice it over and over,” English said. “We do it every practice.”
Salem led 59-50 in the fourth quarter before English scored 10 straight Spartans on two fast-break buckets, a 3-pointer from the right wing and a layup on a feed from Qualee Moses Robinson for a 69-54 lead.
Salem, which is not blessed with size in the front court, showed solid depth as eight Spartans scored a bucket in the third quarter and the reserves provided 31 of the 78 points.
Guard Chauncey Logan had 11 points, while reserve Nick Owen hit back-to-back 3-pointers including one that gave Salem the lead for good at 27-25.
“We definitely have good depth,” Garst said. “If we can play fast enough and we can use it, we can wear some guys down.”
Byrd (2-5) played too fast at times to suit head coach Josh Cunningham.
Tyler Martin worked the baseline for 17 points, while Ethan Tinsley had 13 and Landon Johnson scored 10.
“We wanted to play a little bit slower simply because we know Salem is so good in transition,” Cunningham said. “But we’re not afraid to get out and go. We’ve got some guys who can play both ways.
“A little bit too much dribbling. We wanted some movement off the ball, some guys cutting through, some back cuts and screens.”
Other than a flurry of seven turnovers in eight possessions in the third quarter, Salem was effective with the ball.
Four games into the season, what is the Spartans’ ceiling.
“It’s high,” Blanchard said. “We’ve got a ways to go. I think we’ll definitely be playing late in February, maybe early March.
“Too many turnovers still. Too many loose passes. We’ve got to tighten it up.”
