An early lead provided Salem with enough cushion to withstand a barrage of 3-pointers and hold off Christiansburg 66-60 in a River Ridge District boys basketball game in the Spartans’ gym on Friday.
Salem (6-3) led 23-4 after the first quarter, where everything bounced the Spartans’ way.
Alex Blanchard scored two buckets then dropped a pair of free throws after a technical foul was whistled against Christiansburg’s Caleb Henley for a shove.
Blanchard then hit a 3-pointer, followed by a layup. Qualee Robinson drove for two, then stole the ball and found Owyn Dawyot for an open jumper that pushed the Salem lead to 15-2.
The Blue Demons missed four straight lay-ups in the paint and lost every rebound, as Salem kept scoring in transition.
“The first quarter, we shot it well and we were creating a lot of baskets off defense, in transition,” said Salem coach Kevin Garst. “The game was coming easy.”
Christiansburg switched into a zone defense and the Spartan scoring stopped. Salem went more than 6 minutes without a point.
The Demons were on a 11-0 run in that time, as five different players scored.
“They switched to a zone defense and we didn’t do a good job adjusting to it,” Blanchard said. “It took us a few possessions, and they were knocking down shots and coming back.”
Christiansburg (10-2) cut the deficit to seven at the break, then battled to within a point when Matt Collins scored on back-to-back driving lay-ups. A bomb from Dawyot was answered by a 3-pointer from Aiden Proudfoot, making the score 31-30.
Blanchard then dropped an 8-foot floater followed by a pair of free throws. Hayden Conner then sank a trey and Dawyot scored on a fast break to put Salem up by nine again.
“I was really proud of the toughness we showed when it got tight,” Garst said. “I thought collectively we stepped up.”
Salem’s offense went through Blanchard, who scored 30, with leading scorer Ethan English sitting out, which opened up playing time for others who usually see limited minutes. Dawyot finished with 13 points. Robinson had 10.
Blanchard scored Salem’s last five points from the free-throw line. With the scoreboard displaying his point totals, he was asked if he knew he was near 30.
“I try not to look at that, but I’m not going to lie, with them talking to me I had to point up there,” he said with a laugh.
Christiansburg dropped in five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, four coming in a span of 80 seconds. M.J. Hunter scored all of his 14 points in the final stanza. Collins led the Demons with 20 points.
Coach Mike Hunter was happy with the effort to keep fighting after the early 19-point deficit.
“They punched us in the mouth early” Hunter said. “We had to keep fighting and keep grinding. We try to dictate what we do. Try not to get involved with the other stuff that goes on. It’s kind of hard sometimes when it’s just us playing on the road.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.