Roanoke County teen Jalen Buster has the keys to the car.
And Cave Spring boys basketball coach Jacob Gruse trusts the Knights senior point guard behind the wheel.
Cave Spring had the machine humming Tuesday night, making 12 of 13 field goals during the first half on the way to a 76-43 victory over William Byrd in a Region 3D quarterfinal at Hidden Valley High School.
The final scoring totals showed four Knights in double figures, led by Reed Pendleton with 17 points, Parker Huffman 14, Adnan Jasarevic 13 and Matt Cagle 12.
Buster lets everyone sit shotgun in his ride.
“I’m the point guard,” Buster said. “I like to move the ball around. When more people score, it’s harder for other people to defend.
“It’s so fun. When we’re coming down every possession making shots, coming back on defense and getting stops … it’s a lot easier to play when we’re making shots.”
Cave Spring (23-2) trailed 7-2 before the Knights mashed the gas.
Over the next seven minutes, Cave Spring outscored Byrd 25-5 for a 32-12 lead.
Pendleton, the lone junior in the Knights’ starting lineup, scored 13 of the points in a variety of ways: a twisting bank shot, a strong drive for a three-point play, a 3-pointer from the left corner when he adjusted the arc, a quick-release trey from the right wing and a pull-up jumper from the left side.
Game over. Drive home safely.
“His whole life, he’s been coined as a shooter,” Gruse said. “Credit to him, he’s really, really evolved his game into a scorer. He’s really trying to develop his game.”
Byrd (9-17) scored just 32 points the rest of the game after leading 11-10 early in the first quarter.
The Terriers were forced to rely on perimeter shots as the 6-foot-8 Huffman and the 6-foot-7 Cagle snuffed out repeated drives to the bucket.
Guard Ethan Tinsley led the Blue Ridge District team with 12 points.
Byrd lost to the Knights by just six points in the Adam Ward Classic, but the margin Tuesday reached as many as 34 points.
“One of my assistants actually played two years ago and he played against three or four of those same exact guys,” Byrd coach Josh Cunningham said. “They’re tough. They don’t have many weaknesses, and when they shoot it as well as they did tonight, that hurts too.”
Cave Spring will play a semifinal Thursday night at Hidden Valley against Lord Botetourt, its fourth meeting against the Cavaliers this season.
It will be the Knights’ seventh game this season at Hidden Valley, which is serving as a part-time home court because of ongoing school construction at Cave Spring.
“I think we’re used to it, the lighting, the background, we’re good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.