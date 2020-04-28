Radford junior guard Cam Cormany, who led the Bobcats to a state semifinal, has been named to the first team on the VHSL Class 2 boys basketball list.
Martinsville’s Troy Brandon made the second team.
John Marshall’s Jason Nelson was named player of the year. JM’s Ty White was voted coach of the year after the Justices won the state title.
